OurTown Huntsville podcast talks Rocket City, news, painting and more with WAAY 31’s Matt Kroschel

Have you ever watched the show Wipeout and thought, “I can do that!”? You can find out how skilled you really are by visiting the Slippery Summit Aqua Park in Cullman, Alabama. You can “run, climb, jump, swing, and slide” to “conquer the summit” on this inflatable obstacle course. You can also wobble, crawl, flop, roll, slip, and look as ungraceful as humanly possible. That’s what this mom did. I lasted only twelve minutes before deciding that conquering even the flat areas, let alone any summit, was not for me. I found amusement on the shore by watching others, especially my husband, wipe out and fall into the pond.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO