Huntsville, AL

OurTown Huntsville podcast talks Rocket City, news, painting and more with WAAY 31’s Matt Kroschel

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a new podcast to follow, we’ve got special interest in a new one you should try!. OurTown Huntsville was nice enough to invite WAAY 31 Senior...

www.waaytv.com

themadisonrecord.com

Check out the June 2022 issue of Madison Living

You can download a digital copy of Madison Living Magazine each month. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this month’s issue. You can also go to www.madisonlivingmagazine.com.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Tourism soars in Rocket City as more people than ever before visit the area

More people than ever before are visiting the Rocket City! New data from the Alabama Tourism Department shows record numbers for 2021, soaring above pre-pandemic travel numbers. "The place is really happening, it's growing, it's vibrant. People can feel that vibe, and they enjoy themselves while they're here," said Charles...
thisisalabama.org

An Alabama ice cream with Alabama ingredients

Ryan and Geri-Martha O’Hara started Big Spoon Creamery in 2014 as an ice cream cart (later a truck) and subscription service before settling into a brick-and-mortar location in Birmingham’s Avondale neighborhood in 2017. At that point, there weren’t many ice cream shops in the city to look to...
RocketCityMom

Wipeout Summer Boredom at the Slippery Summit Aqua Park in Cullman

Have you ever watched the show Wipeout and thought, “I can do that!”? You can find out how skilled you really are by visiting the Slippery Summit Aqua Park in Cullman, Alabama. You can “run, climb, jump, swing, and slide” to “conquer the summit” on this inflatable obstacle course. You can also wobble, crawl, flop, roll, slip, and look as ungraceful as humanly possible. That’s what this mom did. I lasted only twelve minutes before deciding that conquering even the flat areas, let alone any summit, was not for me. I found amusement on the shore by watching others, especially my husband, wipe out and fall into the pond.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Fatal dog maulings, overpopulation, underfunded shelters in Alabama

Wendy Montealegre stood in the pouring rain. She could see the chained-up dogs a concerned neighbor had called her about. She could also see puppies in a crate nearby. “Get off my property or I’ll call the police,” a woman yelled at her. The rain came down harder and a crate crammed with puppies started to fill with water as they scratched frantically. Music blared from the house even though it was in the middle of the day. Montealegre had no choice but to leave. According to the law, she was trespassing, and she didn’t want to be shot.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

19 Rewind: Pikeville Store-n-Deli 2017

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store and Deli in Jackson County is one of the most popular stops in the Tennessee Valley. It suddenly closed last fall and hasn’t reopened. But that will soon change. Dwayne and Connie Wilkerson own the Pikeville Store. It’s been in Dwayne’s family...
Hartselle Enquirer

Study planned for possible Bethel Road interchange with interstate

An Interstate 65 interchange at Bethel Road could provide alternate routes from the interstate to Hartselle and Priceville while boosting economic growth, benefits that have local officials looking into whether such an interchange is feasible. Director Dewayne Hellums told the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization last week that he’s adding a...
WAFF

Power outage impacting Northwest Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is working on a maintenance-related power outage in Huntsville. According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage affects people from Mastin Lake Rd. south to Sparkman Dr. and Jorda Ln. east to Blue Spring Rd. The press release from Huntsville Utilities says that...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, Chicken Salad Chick and more plan to open in Athens

Athens City Council on Monday approved three projects that will bring a variety of new shopping options for the city, something often requested by residents. The first of the three, dubbed "Noon Athens Project" in a release from the city, will be located on U.S. 72 East, near Interstate 65, behind Wendy's. TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty and Five Below are all set to open here, bringing 125 jobs.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Concerts in the Park series returns to downtown Huntsville Monday

A Huntsville summer tradition is returning to Big Spring Park Monday. Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation announced concerts every Monday night starting at 6:30 p.m. from June 6 through Aug. 8. The lineup is as follows:. June 6: Jazz McKenzie, JUICE. June 13: Common Man,...

