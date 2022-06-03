Cool Car: Genesis G80 Sport

70 years after Bentley launched its first Continental series, it is still one of the most reputable luxury cars one can dream of owning. However, unlike most other luxury cars that are designed to be chauffeur-driven, the Continental GT is tailored to allow owners to enjoy driving. Despite Bentley's plans to carry forward a similarly robust performance over to luxury electric coupes when they launch in 2025, the company is not shying from launching a new GT series with a mighty V8 engine. The all-new 2023 Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S, launched earlier today, bring visual enhancements including black accents to exteriors, a sports exhaust, a sleek wheel design, and sportier interiors.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO