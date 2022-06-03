10 Best ‘Top Gun’ Characters From The Franchise, Ranked
By Amanda Guarragi
Collider
3 days ago
After being such a hit in 1986, Top Gun gained a massive following. Not only did Tony Scott direct one of the best blockbusters ever, but he also brought fun characters to the big screen. After this movie, many actors in the first Top Gun like Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards, and...
All those glowing reviews and that enthusiastic word-of-mouth is paying off for Top Gun: Maverick. The film fell by just 32% in its second weekend domestically, earning $86 million. This is the best second-weekend hold for a film that opened above $100 million domestically, it also ranks among the 10 best second-weekends in history, and this takes Maverick’s running domestic total to $291 million.
For all intents and purposes, the first Top Gun movie is generally considered corny, campy, and not particularly great, despite a faithful cult following. So, audiences were surprised when its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, built on that flimsy basis, is an intelligent, emotional, and self-aware sequel. Maverick is full of...
Movies provide a great form of escape from real life. We can find ourselves drawn to a character we see onscreen; what they’re going through makes us feel better about our own lives. Sometimes the character we identify most with isn’t the lead; it’s a side character that resonates with us and manages to steal the spotlight.
There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
With the end of the AMC post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead fast approaching, AMC Studios will be premiering their six-part anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead on August 14. New images have been released that give us a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and what we can expect from the upcoming series.
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Under the Banner of Heaven. The riveting show that is Under the Banner of Heaven recently came to a close in a finale that made clear just how brutal & bleak a world we live in. Of course, this was a feeling that was felt throughout as Andrew Garfield’s Jeb Pyre and Gil Birmingham’s Bill Taba dug deeper into a pit of unfathomable darkness. In particular, the way the show and Garfield captured Jeb’s growing disillusionment with his faith was immensely affecting. In the prior episode and into this final one, he could believe no longer after seeing the harm religion wreaked on so many innocent lives. This all culminated in the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty, played with strength and grace by a revelatory Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as her children. We see everything leading up to this in painful detail, showing just how nightmarish her final moments on Earth were while still sparing us from seeing the full gruesome act itself.
The Orville marks the first live-action television series created by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, best known for his work on American Dad and Family Guy, conceived the show due to wanting “to do something like this show ever since I was a kid.” The show is inspired by and based on The Twilight Zone and Star Trek, and its first two seasons aired on FOX.
Hollywood is a place filled with opportunities for people from all walks of life. While some might have gotten a start from their famous parents, some have taken a chance by auditioning in the hopes of being recognized by casting directors or executive producers. Others, however, chose to start their...
There are so many television sitcom series with a seemingly never-ending stream of episode ideas, plot points, and story arcs — it’s a wonder that anyone can ever envision an original idea without dipping into another sitcom’s creative well. The truth is, this happens surprisingly often, intentionally or not.
With Star Wars turning 45 this year, the movie series has excited us and allowed us escape into a galaxy far far away. While the series is targeted towards children and teenagers, there are a couple of parts that are pretty intense... While the original Star Wars trilogy was given a PG rating by the MPAA, this was also at a time when Jaws was given that rating, so there were times George Lucas could get away with some heavy thematic elements dealing with the 'war' elements of Star Wars.
Equal parts true comedy and dark drama, Barry stars Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, It: Chapter Two, Trainwreck) as former marine Barry Berkman as he attempts to find an escape from his occupation as a hitman. Using an acting class as his way to reconnect to people and find redemption, the show frequently provides unexpected twists by playing in both of these vastly different worlds.
While Lightyear isn't Pixar's first prequel (hey, Monster's University), it is a first in the Toy Story franchise. Since 1995, the real-life space ranger who inspired the Buzz Lightyear action figure was overshadowed by the beloved toy voiced by Tim Allen. But four movies, a TV series, and several shorts...
Video game fans have long wished for a perfect film adaptation of their favorite game. It would be magical to see the fields of Hyrule or the underwater city of Rapture come to life on the big screen. There have been many attempts to bring the incredibly detailed worlds of video games to life, but most have been deemed failures. Some even say it's impossible to make a great adaptation.
Hailed as one of the best television shows of all time, The Wire is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Each season took on a new form of corruption including the drug trade, politics, the schools, the docks, and the media. The series took the basic cop show format and took it to a whole new level. Throughout the series, we saw actors before they hit mega-stardom such as Idris Elba who portrayed Stringer Bell, and Michael B. Jordan who appeared as young dealer Wallace in Season One. There was also an assortment of character actors such as Pablo Schreiber, Glynn Turman, Amy Ryan, Chad Coleman Reg E. Cathey, and Chris Bauer whose faces pop up all over the place these days. The Wire also introduced the world to one of the most infamous and beloved characters in television history; Omar Little. Portrayed by the late, great, Michael K. Williams, Omar was intoxicating, complex, and utterly devastating. The lack of Primetime Emmy’s for this series will always be an astounding oversight in the history of television and just goes to prove how ahead of its time The Wire really was.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 wrapped up filming last month, and while information on the plot of the film is being kept quiet, fans are slowly being fed more information as it's made available. Recently, Deadline revealed that Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova will be joining Star-Lord and company as a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel.
As part of the Geeked Week event, Netflix has released a new trailer for Resident Evil, the highly-anticipated live-action series based on the popular video game franchise. Instead of following the main games’ storyline, Netflix's Resident Evil introduces brand-new characters and completely reimagines the zombie outbreak that wiped the Earth.
Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
It's a hard thing to end a show. So many shows get it wrong that it's become something of an inevitablility to expect weak endings to popular shows, especially the longer they go on. After all, the longer your show is, the harder it becomes to end and the higher the expectations are.
Since its debut season, the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things has reigned supreme as the ultimate achievement in genre hybridization. Pulling in generic elements from family adventure films to science fiction, and from fantasy to psychological thrillers, the series is one of the few shows that truly has a little something for everyone. Over the course of its run, one of the ways in which the series maintains its universal appeal is by drawing from the horror genre at a, say, digestible level. The show certainly pulls its Upside Down monsters from the horror tradition, but when arranged with all the other generic elements, these monsters typically read more like the CGI creatures from other fantasy-hybrid properties (such as Ghostbusters or Harry Potter) rather than from “pure horror.” The first volume of the show’s fourth season, though, invokes the horror genre more stridently than any previous set of episodes. Specifically, the show matures its horror elements by leaning into the iconography of the grotesque.
Everybody feels a little under the weather occasionally, it’s part of life. So when life gives you poor health, what is the best solution? Well, after a doctor's visit and some enriching broth, the best thing to do is settle on the couch with a perfect movie. But the...
Comments / 0