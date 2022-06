On Thursday, Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez joined Don Lemon Tonight in Uvalde, Texas, and spoke about the school shooting earlier in the week that left 19 children dead. Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, put the blame for the massacre squarely on the GOP, who blocked debate in the United States Senate on a bill that includes gun policy earlier in the day, just as it had done late last year after a school shooting in Michigan. Gutierrez pointed out that Republicans have complete control of policymaking in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO