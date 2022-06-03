ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Ospreys Along The Withlacoochee River In Dunnellon

By Reader Submission
 3 days ago

This male osprey was bringing home dinner for the...

Barred Owl In Flight Over Driveway In Ocala

Check out this amazing shot of a barred owl in flight over a driveway here in Ocala. Thanks to David Super for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Ollise Mae Moore Felix

Ollise Mae Moore Felix passed away May 29, 2022. She was born May 10, 1939, to the late Squire and Carrie Speed Moore in Willacoochee, Georgia. She was raised by the late Ike and Lillie Terry. She was employed and retired from Marion County School Board. Ollise was a pillar...
OCALA, FL
Florida Deputies Commandeer Boat To Catch Thief

It wasn’t just another peaceful day on the water! These Florida deputies had to commandeer a boat to catch a jet ski thief. This incident was caught on body cam when Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies approached a family on a dock and asked them if they could catch a ride on their boat to apprehend the thief. The family obliged and the adventure began. The deputies caught up to the thief whose jet ski ran out of gas! We also hear the thief tell the deputies that he can’t swim!
FLORIDA STATE
🍿Moviegoers, get 2 for 1 at this Drive-in theater in Ocala

Most kids today don’t even know what a drive-in is. What better way to experience the traditional way to view a movie on the big screen than from your car. There is a handful of them within driving distance, including the Ocala Drive-In. The Ocala Drive-In opened in March...
OCALA, FL
Aquability swim classes being held at Hampton Aquatic Center this month

An aquatic program for individuals of all abilities is kicking off on Tuesday, June 7 at the Hampton Aquatic Center. ‘Aquability’ is a therapeutic recreation class for individuals with special needs, and it will teach them the basics of water safety and swimming. The classes will be held on every Tuesday and Thursday in June, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the aquatic center located at 255 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
HAMPTON, FL
Ocala resident shares thoughts on city’s lack of commercial flights

While I do understand the concerns voiced by others, I, for one, would welcome flights in and out of Ocala International Airport. I travel for work and leisure, and the distance necessary to travel is a factor that is entering my thinking as far as whether Ocala is my forever home or not.
OCALA, FL
Kris Benoit

Kris Benoit, 42, of Belleview Florida passed away June 1, 2022, in Belleview, Florida. He was born on March 30, 1980, in Hialeah, Florida. He worked as a business project manager. Kris was loved and adored by so many for his beautiful, loving, giving heart. He will be missed beyond measure.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Naval bombing training scheduled for June in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Navy training schedules indicate training will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 6 to 18. During bombing periods, the Navy said wildlife could be temporarily displaced. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Florida Finds: Sweetwater Wetlands Park

When you are driving down Southwest Williston Road in Gainesville, it’s easy to pass by Sweetwater Wetlands Park without even realizing you have done so. The entrance isn’t flashy and is very low-key. There are no big signs proclaiming that the park is there, and if you blink,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Edward J. Parker

Dr. Edward J. (Ed) Parker of Dunnellon, FL died on May 31, 2022 at the age of 90. Ed was born in Norwood, MA on November 16, 1931 to Edward and Catherine Parker. Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Janet A Parker, his sister, Catherine Gotovich, and his parents. He leaves two daughters, Jeanne (Tim) Brown of Cicero, NY and Susan (Bob) Hirsch of Tonawanda, NY; five grandchildren, Michael Brown of Cicero, NY, Rob (Elaina) Hirsch of Lutherville, MD, Melissa (Adam) Kane of East Greenwich, RI, Michael Hirsch of Cheektowaga, NY, and Janet (Mikey) Ray of Middle River, MD; and two great-grandchildren, Evan and Mercedes Hirsch of Lutherville, MD. Ed also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, many dear and special friends, and a companion.
DUNNELLON, FL
Ocala woman arrested in Leesburg after K-9 alerts on vehicle

An Ocala woman was arrested in Leesburg early Friday morning for possession of amphetamines after a traffic stop by a Lake County deputy. The deputy was on traffic patrol when he observed a vehicle with poor lighting and began to follow that car. When the deputy tried to read the car’s license plate it was unreadable due to what appeared to be white paint on the plate. The deputy also noted that the driver’s side mirror was missing.
LEESBURG, FL
Man dies in morning motorcycle crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash during Monday morning’s commute. It was just before 7 a.m. when the two collided. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. According to a police update, the R and L transport dump truck was traveling...
OCALA, FL
Destructive grasshoppers invading Bay Area gardens

LAKE WALES, Fla. - An invasion of mighty munchers is descending on the Bay Area as the population of Florida’s biggest and most voracious grasshopper is growing right now. "They can cause massive destruction," Brenden Huggins, an expert gardener at Bok Tower Gardens, told FOX 13. "Left unchecked, they can really destroy your garden."
FLORIDA STATE

