Ospreys Along The Withlacoochee River In Dunnellon

Dr. Edward J. (Ed) Parker of Dunnellon, FL died on May 31, 2022 at the age of 90. Ed was born in Norwood, MA on November 16, 1931 to Edward and Catherine Parker. Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Janet A Parker, his sister, Catherine Gotovich, and his parents. He leaves two daughters, Jeanne (Tim) Brown of Cicero, NY and Susan (Bob) Hirsch of Tonawanda, NY; five grandchildren, Michael Brown of Cicero, NY, Rob (Elaina) Hirsch of Lutherville, MD, Melissa (Adam) Kane of East Greenwich, RI, Michael Hirsch of Cheektowaga, NY, and Janet (Mikey) Ray of Middle River, MD; and two great-grandchildren, Evan and Mercedes Hirsch of Lutherville, MD. Ed also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, many dear and special friends, and a companion.

DUNNELLON, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO