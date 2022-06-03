Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear tonight, light rain possible Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the mid-50s in Chicago, but upper 40s in the western suburbs. Clouds will increase by Saturday morning.
A few areas of sprinkles or light rain will be possible on Saturday. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Scattered showers for Saturday night and Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.
Scattered showers and storms for Monday with highs in the low 70s. We'll get a break from the rain on Tuesday before chances for showers return on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts over the next 7 days may reach as much as one inch.
Highs next week remain below average in the 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool tonight. Low 56°
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of sprinkles or light rain. High 72°, but only in the 60s along the lake.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and isolated storms. High 77°
