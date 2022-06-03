Date Night! Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Canoodles With BF Yassine Stein Hours After Actor Wins Defamation Battle

Click here to read the full article. “Inventing Anna” actress Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in a forthcoming biopic about the pop icon, sources familiar with the project told Variety. Garner has emerged the favorite from over a dozen candidates, one insider added, and has for months been speculated as a frontrunner for the part — a performance Madonna will shepherd herself as director. Garner’s team is considering and expected to accept the offer, said another source. The film is set up at Universal Pictures, and will follow the early days of the oft-controversial artist and queen of...

