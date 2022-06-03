Eagles Confirm Front Office Shakeup

The coveted assistant GM title went to two people on the football operations side of the organization while the scouting staff has a new structure

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles suffered significant attrition on both their football operations and scouting staff over the previous few months so a shakeup was necessary.

New hires and promotions trickled in over the previous month and the organization made them official on Friday afternoon, bringing a total of 11 new bodies - three on the football operations side and eight on the scouting staff.

As far as promotions, there were 12 in football operations and seven on the scouting staff.

The biggest news was the assistant GM titles being given to the vice president of football operations and compliance Jon Ferrari and vice president of football operations and strategy Alec Halaby.

The scouting side took on a new look after losing Andy Weidl, the former vice president of player personnel and the leader of the department to the assistant GM job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as his two top lieutenants, Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown, to assistant GM gigs with Chicago and the New York Giants respectively.

Dave Caldwell, the former GM in Jacksonville, was promoted from personnel executive to senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager while Matt Russell, a long-time personnel heavyweight in Denver, was brought back to the organization with the same title.

Brandon Hunt was brought in from Pittsburgh to be the director of scouting and two execs will share the director of player personnel title: Alan Wolking who gets a promotion from director of college scouting and outside hire Chuck Walls, who comes in from the Cleveland Browns.

The other changes were as follows:

Football Operations Promotions:

Dom DiSandro – Senior Advisor to the General Manager/Chief Security Officer

Bryce Johnston – Vice President of Football Transactions and Strategic Planning

Paul Lancaster – Senior Director of Player Engagement

Connor Barwin – Director of Player Development

James Gilman – Director of Football Analytics

Jeff Scott – Director of Football Operations

Jon Liu – Assistant Director of Football Analytics

Kathy Mair – Player Resource Coordinator/Assistant Director of Player Engagement

Patrick McDowell – Player Development Assistant/Scout

Nick Still – Assistant Equipment Manager

Scouting Department Promotions:

Phil Bhaya – Director of Draft Management

Max Gruder – Director of Pro Scouting

Ameena Soliman – Director of Personnel Operations/Pro Scout

Ryan Myers – Assistant Director of College Scouting

Matt Holland – Senior College/Pro Scout

Football Operations New Hires:

Zach Drapkin – Quantitative Analyst

Marlon Sanders – Video Assistant

Elsie Reyes – Administrative Assistant, Football Operations

Scouting Department New Hires

Jeremy Gray – Assistant Director of Pro Personnel

Jordon Dizon – National Scout

Jarrod Kilburn – College/Pro Scout

Rod Streater – Northeast Area Scout

Ben Ijalana – Scouting Assistant

Both Streater and Ijalana are South Jersey natives and played in the NFL.

Streater was a WR at Temple who then spent six years in the pros hauling in 127 receptions for 1,755 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ijalana, meanwhile, went to Villanova, and spent four years in the NFL as an offensive lineman.

