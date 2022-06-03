ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Perspective: “I think we did everything we WEREN’T supposed to” | Real Estate Advice

By Julie Gardner, Sarah Abel, Compass
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re selling your house. What would Ferris say?. The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. “My wife and I have received no offers on our house,”...

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
Gorgeous Almaden home showcases 3,700 square feet, 5 bedrooms, bonus room and 3-car garage

Updated from front to back and throughout its gorgeous two-level floor plan, this southern Almaden Valley home is the epitome of move-in ready. Start with the scenic views of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the peaceful neighborhood where owners take tremendous pride in their homes, then add convenient proximity to Almaden Quicksilver Park, the Los Alamitos Creek Trail, top-rated schools, and parks. The current homeowners are also offering their exclusive membership at the Almaden Swim and Racquet Club, where membership is limited to 300 families. The Club offers a pool, tennis, social events and more, plus it is less than a 3-mile drive.
Tech company takes big chunk of South Bay office space in expansion

SANTA CLARA — A tech company that provides a wide array of data storage products and services has signed a deal to rent a big chunk of office space in Santa Clara. Pure Storage has signed a deal to sublease approximately 330,000 square feet of office space in Santa Clara Square, a big mixed-use tech, housing and retail complex in Silicon Valley, according to information from the company and JLL, a commercial real estate firm.
Julie Gardner
Woman Copied Wikipedia for History Book She Was Paid Millions to Write: Report

The wife of a former California state senator has been accused of extensive plagiarism after a Bay Area news organization found that approximately one-fifth of a manuscript she’d been paid millions to write had been lifted nearly verbatim from other sources. The book project on Santa Clara County history, The Mercury News reported Sunday, has been put “on hold” by officials after the outlet raised questions about author Jean McCorquodale’s writing. McCorquodale was paid at least $2.45 million between 2009 and 2019 to write grant applications and pen the book, according to a Mercury News report last week. Her 580-page manuscript, which reportedly fell two years behind schedule before finally being delivered in January, contained paragraphs that appeared to have been lifted wholesale from “Wikipedia, the History Channel, the Mercury News, the Washington Post, county web pages and other sources, about half of them without footnotes,” according to the News. “It’s troublesome,” County Executive Jeff Smith said earlier this week, when the outlet sent him evidence of the alleged plagiarism. In a statement to the News, McCorquodale insisted that the paragraphs under scrutiny were “placeholders and were never intended to be included in the final copy.”
Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1 about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
Ernie’s Tin Bar in the North Bay will kick you out if you’re on the phone

Some 20 minutes after opening on the Friday afternoon ahead of a holiday weekend, Ernie’s Tin Bar at the tip of the Bay Area is starting to lose its open bar stools. The seats are filling up with clients that vary in appearance. Some look like the wine-and-cheese crowd in fancy hats, while others lean more towards salt-of-the-earth types who refer to the bartenders by their first name and toss liar’s dice in the back garage.
Berkeley Bakery’s Trademark of ‘Mochi Muffin’ Sparks Meltdown

A popular bakery in Berkeley, California, has come under fire after a San Francisco Chronicle article revealed that owners had trademarked the phrase “mochi muffin.” Third Culture Bakery got the trademark for what the Chronicle called a “common term” in 2018 and has since sent cease-and-desist letters to other businesses demanding that they stop using the phrase. The controversy has sparked fervent debate among the Asian American community; many are angry about the bakery sending cease-and-desist letters to other Asian-owned businesses, with some calling for boycotts on social media. Due to the abundance of negative Yelp reviews it is receiving, two of Third Culture’s pages have been temporarily frozen, and employees are fielding angry calls and messages. Another bakery, CA Bakehouse, received a cease-and-desist letter and was forced to market their item as a “mochi cake.”
