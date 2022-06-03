ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Clean energy advocates praise Ford's plan to invest in Missouri electric vehicles

By Michael Adkison
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — As energy prices continue their exponential climb, clean energy advocates praised Ford Motor Company’s investment in electric vehicle production in Missouri. On Thursday, Ford announced a plan to invest $95 million in its Kansas City plant toward, among other things, its electric commercial van,...

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL COMMISSIONS SIX COMMERCIAL VEHICLE OFFICERS

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced six commercial vehicle officers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Friday, June 3. A press release says the 13th Commercial Vehicle Officers Class reported to the Academy on January 3, to begin the 22-week training. Colonel...
News Channel Nebraska

Polk County man catches new Missouri state record walleye

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River. Stillings caught the fish May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018. “We...
MORRISVILLE, MO
97X

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Illinois

It's always interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Awesome 92.3

Four Sedalians Injured in US 65 Wreck

Four Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2018 Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Vasiliy I. Popa of Sedalia, was on US 65 and slowing down to turn on right Route H just after 9 a.m., when the Toyota was struck from behind by a southbound 2010 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Andy R. Schlaback of Sweet Springs.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri transportation leaders say there is not enough parking for truck drivers along interstates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri transportation leaders are trying to get to the root of supply chain issues. A state task force says part of the problem is that there is not enough parking for truckers. The state says there are a handful of spots near Springfield that do not have enough parking options, including I-44. According to the state task force, many public and private parking locations along I-44 run out of parking spaces during overnight and early morning hours.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The legend of the Spook Light in southern Missouri

Spook Light Hornet MO via Facebook group. Sometimes legends or old ghost stories make that conversation around a summer night at the firepit fun, interesting, and creepy. When I was a young teenager, I heard a story about a man who worked with the railroad, had a terrible accident, and died.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

USS Jefferson City sub crew to visit namesake city

Representatives of the submarine USS Jefferson City will visit the Capital City next week. Crew members will be at City Hall on Monday, June 13 from 9 am to 10:30 am to meet the public inside the city council chambers. “The City of Jefferson is so fortunate to have some...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX2now.com

Lowest-earning counties in Missouri

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Is This Poorly Ranked Missouri University Really the Worst?

The website Earn Spend Live has a list "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked", and the Missouri college ranked at #1 on their list. Earn Spend Live developed its list by using data from the Department of Education, Niche, and College Factual. And it seemed a few of the key things they were looking for were: graduation rates, how much graduates would earn, and how much student loan debts students wound up with.
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Be Coming To Missouri

Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State settles corrections pay dispute; Oracle-Cerner deal gets closing date

Three local St. Louis politicians were arrested on bribery charges Thursday. St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former alderman John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted by a grand jury on May 25, which was sealed until the three made their initial court appearances Thursday. The court filings accuse the men of accepting payments in return for support on tax abatements for two properties. Across the state in Kansas City, the Ford manufacturing plant in Claycomo is getting a boost after the automaker announced a $95 million investment in the facility. The company is adding 1,100 union jobs to the plant, and 5,100 jobs to plants in Ohio and Michigan. The move comes as Ford attempts to ramp up production of its electric vehicles across the Midwest. Lastly, a closing date is set for Oracle’s deal to purchase North Kansas City-based Cerner. The acquisition passed antitrust review in Europe, and Oracle plans to close the deal sometime next week.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Department of Natural Resources closes beach on Pomme de Terre Lake because of algae blooms

PITTSBURG, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources closed Hermitage Beach on Pomme de Terre Lake because of algae blooms. This spring, large inflows carrying abundant plant nutrients have boosted the algae populations in many areas of Pomme de Terre Lake. Watch for signs posted where the algae blooms have been observed. Officials remind visitors to exercise their best judgment while recreating.
HERMITAGE, MO
St. Joseph Post

MSHP: 2 Sunday drowning deaths in Missouri

CAMDEN COUNTY —Authorities are investigating two drowning on Sunday in Missouri. Just after 5:30p.m., 30-year-old Matthew G. Greenfield of Chicago jumped off a cliff into the water near the five mile mark of Grand Glaize Arm at Lake of the Ozarks. He did not resurface. His body was found approximately 90 minutes later and he was pronounced deceased and transported to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

US Marshals join search for Missouri fugitives

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Barry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday, June 6 that the US Marshals have taken over the search for the three inmates who escaped from Barry County Jail custody. The three inmates have been missing since Friday, June 3, and are considered armed and...
BARRY COUNTY, MO

