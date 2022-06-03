ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County high schools receive needed safety equipment

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBUYO_0fzyVq5I00

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Jackson County school officials are upgrading safety equipment in their high schools.

They’re adding more automated external defibrillators, or AED’s, at the schools.

Every school in the district had one to treat people having a heart attack.

Best CPR manikin

The Zachary Martin Act requires an AED at every public school that is a part of the Florida High School Athletic Association.

But there also must be one at every school event.

The school district asked Jackson County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Charlie Brunner for help finding some.

Brunner was able to get 10 brand new AED’s leftover from shutdown covid sites, for free.

He said it was an honor.

“As you know cardiac arrest can happen across any race and any age at any time even without warning,” Bruner said. “So this provides for a safer community all across the county and we’re just proud to be partners with you all so thank you.”

Each of the high schools will receive an extra AED pack.

If there are any left-over, they’ll go to schools with the greatest need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Bay District Schools looks to add another school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools administrators are planning for the future. They are looking for land in Springfield, Callaway and Parker to build more schools. Administrators said housing development makes another facility necessary. The district is currently working with architects on school designs at different sites. Officials said the district is four […]
WMBB

Jackson County School Board considers new crisis alert system

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Americans have been debating what it’s going to take to make schools safer. Centegix Crisis Alert officials believe their badge-based solution will help. So do almost 25% of Florida schools who have bought it. “What we found was that the number one way to save lives across the board is […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfsu.org

Dismal reading scores still plague Jefferson County as the district prepares for a public sector takeover

Just over half of Florida’s third-graders passed the latest reading assessment. But the Jefferson County School District remains at the bottom for reading proficiently in the state for the second year in a row. These scores come as the district’s charter school operator prepares to hand oversight of the district back to local officials at the end of June.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Jackson County, FL
Government
County
Jackson County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

News 13 This Morning: Coffee with a Bay County Commissioner

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Commission will host a commission meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Bay County Government Center. News 13’s Tess Rowland sat down with Commissioner Tommy Hamm about some hot topic agenda items. Among the topics discussed was the need for standby contracts during natural disaster, the budget hearing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Officials: Fire chief in Okaloosa County arrested on murder charge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say the chief of a volunteer fire department is accused of fatally shooting a business owner because the victim owed him money. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Brian Keith Easterling was taken into custody at his home in Holt, Florida, and is awaiting extradition from the nearby county of Okaloosa in the Panhandle.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sinkhole spreading on 13th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Equipment#Highschool#Aed#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Jay Trumbull announces run for State Senate in District 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rep. Jay Trumbull announced Tuesday that he will run for the Florida Senate in District 2. On Monday incumbent Senator George Gainer announced that he will not seek re-election in an exclusive interview with News 13. Trumbull is finishing his fourth term in the Florida House.  “Senator George Gainer is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Pride event to take place in Panama City

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– June is Pride Month and it is a time to celebrate and accept members of the LGBTQ+ communities locally. The LGBTQ Center of Bay County is hosting a Bay Pride event at McKenzie Park, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event’s main goal is to promote love and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

WestRock Panama City Paper Mill ceases operations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The whistle has blown at the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time. After providing hundreds of jobs for many generations, the Bay County staple is now officially closed. “It is certainly a heartbreaking day, not only for the community but for those employees,”...
niceville.com

Bay County traffic advisory for June 5-11

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties June 5-11 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 06/06/2022 5:50 P.M. Officials confirm at least two people are dead, and another is seriously injured. They say the plane was taking off from ECP when it declared an emergency. The plane then turned around and crashed in the woods around 4:10 P.M. Multiple Bay County agencies aided in the search for the plane, as well as the investigation into the cause of the crash.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

EXCLUSIVE: Florida State Senator George Gainer announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State Senator George Gainer (R — Panama City) announced Monday that he will not be seeking another term in office. Gainer sat down with News 13’s Amy Hoyt for an exclusive interview about his decision and his time in office. Gainer, a former Bay County Commissioner and the former owner […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Decatur County deputies investigating armed robbery in Brinson

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning in the Brinson area. Deputies say the identity of the suspects is not known at this point, but they are believed to be white men. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door, early 2000s dark blue or black Ford F-150 with bullet hole rims.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

BCSO and BDS detail plans to prevent school shooter

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford spoke to Bay District Schools administrators on Thursday, following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week. Ford assured staff that school resource officers at each school were trained for potential shootings. He also reminded administrators of an app called the School Guard App. It allows […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for June 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. Chamber of Commerce urges members to mentor in schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging its members to get involved as mentors in area schools. They would teach students about business and their roles in the community. Chamber leadership is also asking businesses to provide internship opportunities and hold school administrators accountable for improving education. Officials said […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCFR paramedicine program expanding to free up ambulances

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – The next time you call 911 in north Walton County, the response could look a little different. Walton County Fire Rescue officials are expanding their community paramedicine program. Sandra Campbell is bedridden after suffering a stroke. She said Walton County Fire Rescue’s new paramedicine program has been a huge help […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Longtime Dothan teacher and coach Janasky Fleming has been hired at Pike County High School. Fleming has served in a number of roles with Dothan City Schools including an assistant football coach, head girl’s basketball coach at Northview, head boy’s coach at Northview and head boy’s basketball coach for the Dothan Wolves.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy