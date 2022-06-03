ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County School Board considers new crisis alert system

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tPjoj_0fzyUnmy00

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Americans have been debating what it’s going to take to make schools safer.

Centegix Crisis Alert officials believe their badge-based solution will help.

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

So do almost 25% of Florida schools who have bought it.

“What we found was that the number one way to save lives across the board is reducing the notification time and reducing the response time– doesn’t matter the type of emergency,” Centegix Vice President Rob Kent said.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Steve Benton said he can’t think of a quicker, more discrete way to call for help, than pushing a button tied around your neck.

“It’s the best one in the market in my opinion, as of right now,” Benton said.

The Centegix badge can can be tucked behind a school staff member’s identification card.

If you push the button on the badge, then your location is pinned.

It doesn’t require an internet connection.

The badge has two settings. ‘Staff alert’ takes three clicks.

“These are fights, these are medical emergencies, these are anything where a staff member feels like they need help from an administrator or her security officer or a nurse immediately,” Kent said.

The other setting is ‘campus alert.’

“And if a teacher hits it like eight times, all lights turn red and that lets people know, you know, there’s an issue there,” Benton said.

Campus alert signals an active threat on campus. 911 is called too.

For ‘lockdown generation’ school shootings are their reality

Red sirens installed in the classrooms, hallways, and bathrooms will turn green when there’s no longer a threat.

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said he would like to see the system in action before deciding it’s safe for Jackson County Schools.

He plans to tour a nearby school that already has the system.

“In the event that we did have an active shooter, that it works. We don’t want to find out on one of those days that it didn’t work properly,” Sheriff Edenfield said.

School board members said they’ll most likely get Centegex if they can find the $500,000 to buy it.

Once they make the decision, the new alert system can be installed in 90 days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wfsu.org

Dismal reading scores still plague Jefferson County as the district prepares for a public sector takeover

Just over half of Florida’s third-graders passed the latest reading assessment. But the Jefferson County School District remains at the bottom for reading proficiently in the state for the second year in a row. These scores come as the district’s charter school operator prepares to hand oversight of the district back to local officials at the end of June.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools looks to add another school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools administrators are planning for the future. They are looking for land in Springfield, Callaway and Parker to build more schools. Administrators said housing development makes another facility necessary. The district is currently working with architects on school designs at different sites. Officials said the district is four […]
WMBB

Jackson County high schools receive needed safety equipment

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County school officials are upgrading safety equipment in their high schools. They’re adding more automated external defibrillators, or AED’s, at the schools. Every school in the district had one to treat people having a heart attack. The Zachary Martin Act requires an AED at every public school that is […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jackson County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Jackson County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

News 13 This Morning: Coffee with a Bay County Commissioner

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Commission will host a commission meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Bay County Government Center. News 13’s Tess Rowland sat down with Commissioner Tommy Hamm about some hot topic agenda items. Among the topics discussed was the need for standby contracts during natural disaster, the budget hearing […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jay Trumbull announces run for State Senate in District 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rep. Jay Trumbull announced Tuesday that he will run for the Florida Senate in District 2. On Monday incumbent Senator George Gainer announced that he will not seek re-election in an exclusive interview with News 13. Trumbull is finishing his fourth term in the Florida House.  “Senator George Gainer is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

City of Fort Walton Beach approves $1,500,000 workforce housing incentive fund

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council unanimously approved by a $1.5 million workforce housing incentive fund. This workforce housing incentive fund allows developers with plans for housing projects to potentially gain financial incentives from the City of Fort Walton Beach if the project meets the required number of units for workforce housing.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

WestRock Panama City Paper Mill ceases operations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The whistle has blown at the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time. After providing hundreds of jobs for many generations, the Bay County staple is now officially closed. “It is certainly a heartbreaking day, not only for the community but for those employees,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Americans#Jackson County Schools
niceville.com

Bay County traffic advisory for June 5-11

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties June 5-11 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for June 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

EXCLUSIVE: Florida State Senator George Gainer announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State Senator George Gainer (R — Panama City) announced Monday that he will not be seeking another term in office. Gainer sat down with News 13’s Amy Hoyt for an exclusive interview about his decision and his time in office. Gainer, a former Bay County Commissioner and the former owner […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMBB

Bay Co. Chamber of Commerce urges members to mentor in schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging its members to get involved as mentors in area schools. They would teach students about business and their roles in the community. Chamber leadership is also asking businesses to provide internship opportunities and hold school administrators accountable for improving education. Officials said […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Gov. Ron DeSantis approves $5 mil GCSC project in state budget

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local government and education leaders are examining the new state budget to see what it holds for them. Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $3 billion in appropriations but left more than 50 million dollars in Bay County projects. One that did make the cut is $5 million dollars for […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sinkhole spreading on 13th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Officials: Fire chief in Okaloosa County arrested on murder charge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say the chief of a volunteer fire department is accused of fatally shooting a business owner because the victim owed him money. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Brian Keith Easterling was taken into custody at his home in Holt, Florida, and is awaiting extradition from the nearby county of Okaloosa in the Panhandle.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Moultrie restaurant owners facing game animal charges

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two Moultrie restaurant owners are facing a slew of charges after buying and reselling game animals through their eatery, according to law enforcement. Javier Alonso, Sr. and Javier Alonso, Jr. are facing over 60 charges in total. Alonso, Sr. is facing 34 charges and Alonso, Jr. is facing 33 charges. The father and son own the Latin House.
MOULTRIE, GA
WMBB

BCSO and BDS detail plans to prevent school shooter

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford spoke to Bay District Schools administrators on Thursday, following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week. Ford assured staff that school resource officers at each school were trained for potential shootings. He also reminded administrators of an app called the School Guard App. It allows […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Pride event to take place in Panama City

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– June is Pride Month and it is a time to celebrate and accept members of the LGBTQ+ communities locally. The LGBTQ Center of Bay County is hosting a Bay Pride event at McKenzie Park, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event’s main goal is to promote love and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy