ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Search warrant leads to arrest of Panama City man

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuO6Q_0fzyUWjV00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Panama City man was arrested after officers found five guns, more than 2,300 grams of marijuana and more than $20,000 in cash while executing a search warrant on a Panama City home on Friday, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Willie Kacheno Cleveland, 42, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of THC extract with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQzCM_0fzyUWjV00
Jax high schools receive needed safety equipment

During their search of the residence, investigators found 2,381 grams of marijuana, 15.8 grams of cocaine, 77 vape pens containing THC extract, $21,000 in U.S. currency, a 9mm firearm with ammunition, a .45 caliber firearm with ammunition, a .22 caliber rifle with ammunition, a 5.56mm rifle with ammunition, a .308 rifle with ammunition and digital scales, according to PCPD.

Cleveland was booked into the Bay County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Officials: Florida fire chief is arrested on murder charge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The chief of a volunteer fire department in Florida is accused of fatally shooting a business owner because the victim owed him money, authorities said. Brian Keith Easterling, 52, was taken into custody earlier Monday at his home in Holt, Florida and is awaiting extradition...
WMBB

Fire chief arrested for murder of Pensacola business owner

UPDATE (3:36 p.m.): The Baker Fire Department has suspended Brian Easterling or his duties as Chief of Department. The Assistant Chief, Mark McKenzie, has been appointed acting Fire Chief. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire department chief from Okaloosa County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Pensacola business owner, according to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama City#City Police#Guns#Marijuana#Cocaine#Law Enforcement#Wmbb#Pcpd#Google Play
WMBB

Shooting under investigation in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Investigators said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on the beach behind a condo at the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive, police said in a news release. The man was shot in the torso and […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WCTV

Decatur County deputies investigating armed robbery in Brinson

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning in the Brinson area. Deputies say the identity of the suspects is not known at this point, but they are believed to be white men. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door, early 2000s dark blue or black Ford F-150 with bullet hole rims.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WJHG-TV

Pregnant woman and child hit by truck on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pregnant woman and a child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a truck hit them. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. at Thomas Drive and Hurt Street. Eastbound lanes of Thomas Drive were closed for...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested on five warrants from November

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested on Saturday night after police say he shot into an occupied vehicle multiple times back in November. Keith Shakur Helms, 19, of Dothan was arrested after police say Helms shot multiple times into a vehicle on the 700 block of Chinook Street in November of last year.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Deputies arrest five, seize two pounds of meth in trafficking investigations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies arrested five people during a two-day investigation into drug trafficking, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. A total of nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, 21 grams of fentanyl and heroin, and two firearms were seized. On Wednesday and Thursday investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

2 dead, 1 critical after plane crash near Panama City airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a plane crashed near a Panama City airport Monday afternoon, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Bay County deputies, fire rescue and airport police responded to the crash located just south of the Northwest...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Houston Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Stormy passes away

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of a bloodhound who served in their K9 unit. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of our own K-9, Stormy.”. Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Her partner Deputy Boling said...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Second North Florida man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

FLORIDA – A second man from North Florida has been sentenced to federal prison for his part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Arthur Desean North, 32, of Port St. Joe, Florida, was sentenced to federal prison...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

2 women possibly drugged at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged. Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

BCSO searching for missing 80-year-old man

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man that has been missing since noon Saturday morning. Deputies said Robert Daniel Sierra was last seen on a bench at the Murphy gas station at 731 Tyndall Parkway. Sierra is an 80-year-old white male with a gray mohawk haircut. […]
WRBL News 3

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 06/06/2022 5:50 P.M. Officials confirm at least two people are dead, and another is seriously injured. They say the plane was taking off from ECP when it declared an emergency. The plane then turned around and crashed in the woods around 4:10 P.M. Multiple Bay County agencies aided in the search for the plane, as well as the investigation into the cause of the crash.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy