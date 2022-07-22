The Chi season 5: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Lena Waithe drama

After a season that saw a political shakeup and shifts in dynamics that will undoubtedly have ripple effects moving forward, The Chi r eturns for the latest chapter in the series. This is good news for fans wondering what will happen next with the fictionalized city of Chicago now that Douda (Curtiss Cook) has seemingly left his mayoral post and fled town. Although, we should mention that there is a strong possibility Douda is back and more dangerous than ever in season 5, as he isn’t the type to just roll over.

While the city goes through its governing transition, Showtime has teased that viewers should anticipate the characters focusing on that complex thing called love. Not only are romantic relationships being tested, but so are the relationships between parent and child, resident and community and of course, there’s self-love.

Here’s everything we know about The Chi season 5.

When is the next The Chi season 5 episode?

The Chi season 5 continues to have fans of the series glued to their seats, with unexpected returns and even shocking breakups. ( Kiesha's decision caused quite the reaction over on Twitter, take a look .)

The next new episode titled "We Don't Have to Take Off Our Clothes" airs live on Sunday, July 24, at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime. However, subscribers to the Showtime on-demand service can stream the episode early on Friday, July 22.

Here is the synopsis of the next new episode.

"Kiesha and Emmett's relationship takes an unexpected turn. Jemma and Jake confront the truth. Kevin attends a cosplay party. Trig finds a surprising connection. Papa bonds with Bakari."

Check out the sneak peek of what viewers can expect to see.

The Chi season 5 plot

Showtime describes The Chi season 5 plot as the following:

"This season on The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community and self. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) forge ahead as co-parents, while Tiff grows closer with Rob (Iman Shumpert). Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in an unexpected place, while Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to resolve things with Jemma (Judae’a Brown) and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). New mom Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) works to build her life with baby Ronnie, while Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) work at rebuilding their union as they support Lynae (Zara Primer).

Jada (Yolonda Ross) assesses her life post-cancer and where Suede (Bernard Gilbert) fits, while Darnell (Rolando Boyce) considers the past for guidance on his future with Dom (La La Anthony). Roselyn’s (Kandi Burruss) new pet project places her at odds with Tracy (Tai Davis). Meanwhile, with a push from Douda (Curtiss Cook) and a helping hand from Shaad (Jason Weaver), Trig (Luke James) considers a political run that might help his city, but at what cost to him and his family?"

The Chi season 5 cast

Jacob Latimore as Emmett in The Chi season 5 (Image credit: Elizabeth Sisson/Showtime)

Since its inception, The Chi has been the epitome of an ensemble drama, with a number of characters and storylines. Season 5 of the series consists of returning regulars like Jacob Latimore. The actor has made quite the impression in the entertainment industry having starred in projects like The Maze Runner , Like a Boss , and Texas Chainsaw Massacre . He’s scheduled to make another splash this summer in the upcoming House Party reboot on HBO Max . Rounding out the main cast are Alex Hibbert ( Moonlight ), Yolonda Ross ( Treme ), Birgundi Baker ( Black Lightning ), Luke James ( Star ), Curtiss Cook ( West Side Story ) , Michael V. Epps and Shamon Brown Jr.

There are also a number of familiar guest stars that will be rejoining The Chi this summer. To name a few, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is back along with La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and recent Dancing with the Stars winner Iman Shumpert.

The Chi season 5 trailer

Remember that "strong possibility" that Douda would be back for season 5? Well, make that possibility a fact as he’s seen in the trailer. Take a look.

How to watch The Chi season 5

The Chi is a Showtime Original series and airs directly on the platform in the US. Those interested in watching the show must have a subscription via their cable/satellite provider. However, if you’ve cut cords with traditional TV watching, live streaming platforms such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer Showtime add-on subscriptions for an additional fee. You can also purchase a standalone subscription to Showtime by visiting the company’s website.

There have been no announcements made about The Chi season 5 debuting on platforms in the UK. With that being said, a proven method for watching US television shows abroad has been using a VPN, or virtual private network.

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.