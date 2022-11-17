ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

The Menu: release date, review, trailer and everything we know about the movie

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UIvV5_0fzyTtnt00
(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures.)

Get ready to make a reservation for one messed-up dining experience, as the 2022 movie The Menu serves up a dark comedy treat for audiences. So what does The Menu have cooking up? (OK, think we've gotten all food/restaurant puns out of our system now).

In addition to an all-star cast, many members of the creative team behind The Menu have connections to one of the best shows on TV, Succession. This includes producer Adam McKay, director Mark Mylod and one half of the screenwriting team, Will Tracy. Is The Menu going to have the same satirical bite the HBO show has?

Here is everything we know about The Menu.

The Menu release date

The Menu premieres November 18 in both the US and UK, as well as many other regions around the world.

The Menu plot

The Menu is an original idea from screenwriters Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The movie is described as a mix of comedy, horror and thriller elements while being set at an exclusive high-class dining experience. Here is the official synopsis from Searchlight Pictures:

"A couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises."

We get a bit clearer picture of the plot in the official trailer, which you can watch below. The dinner is just one part of the experience, as the guests also appear to be involved in a deadly hunt.

The Menu trailers

Dig in with all of the released trailers for The Menu right here.

The Menu reviews — what the critics are saying

Critics are loving The Menu, with the movie scoring (as of November 17) a 91% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and a healthy 70 on Metacritic (opens in new tab). What to Watch's The Menu review calls the black comedy "deliciously good fun."

The Menu cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fts7v_0fzyTtnt00
(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures)

The Menu is not short on star power, as its top billing includes Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

Ralph Fiennes is a Hollywood veteran, having starred in memorable movies like Schindler’s List, The English Patient, The Constant Gardener, the Harry Potter franchise and The Grand Budapest Hotel. He also had another 2022 movie, The Forgiven. Fiennes plays chef Slowik in The Menu.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult are the main couple in the movie, Margot and Tyler. Both Taylor-Joy and Hoult have been rising stars over the last few years. Taylor-Joy has starred in The Witch, The Queen’s Gambit and Last Night in Soho. In 2022, she appeared in The Northman and Amsterdam.

Hoult first got noticed in About a Boy, but more recently he has broken out thanks to roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite and the Hulu original series The Great.

The rest of The Menu cast are no slouches either. Filling things out are Janet McTeer (Ozark, Albert Nobbs), John Leguizamo (Encanto, Moulin Rouge!), Hong Chau (Downsizing, Watchmen), Judith Light (Julia, Transparent), Reed Birney (House of Cards, Home Before Dark), Paul Adelstein (True Story, Prison Break), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Maid), Arturo Castro (Mr. Corman, Broad City), Mark St. Cyr (High School Musical: The Musical — The Series) and Rob Yang (Succession, The Resident).

How long is The Menu?

The Menu has a runtime of one hour and 46 minutes.

What is The Menu rated?

The Menu has been given an R rating in the US and a 15 in the UK for "strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references."

The Menu director

Mark Mylod is directing The Menu. Much of Mylod’s career has come on the TV side, directing episodes of Shameless (both the US and UK version), Entourage, Games of Thrones and Succession, including four episodes of the most recent season 3. Mylod is also an executive producer on Succession. His movie credits prior to The Menu are Ali G Indahouse, The Big White and What’s Your Number.

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWb0n_0fzyTtnt00

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage’s first western, ‘The Old Way’: Release date, trailer, and cast

Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood. Cage is known for his eclectic film history, as he has appeared in many films in many genres. However, there is one genre that Cage has yet to step into—westerns. This will soon change with the release of The Old Way, but what is this film about, and when will it hit screens? Here is everything you need to know.
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2’ Leads, ‘The Menu’ and ‘The Chosen’ Feast While ‘She Said’ Starves

There’s major drama happening at the pre-Thanksgiving box office. As expected, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stayed atop the chart in its second weekend with a relatively sturdy $67.3 million for a 10-day domestic total of $288 million. The Marvel Studios and Disney tentpole had hoped to clear $70 million in its sophomore outing but fell a bit more than expected, or 63 percent. Globally, its gross stands at $546 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Where the Sequel's Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe'The Menu' Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to "Explore an Artist in...
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy