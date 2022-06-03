ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested, charged with murder in Norfolk’s Olde Huntersville shooting

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Norfolk’s Olde Huntersville left one dead, police said Friday.

Lamont S. Smallwood is facing a second-degree murder charge and a firearms charge in connection with the death of 25-year-old Paul Robinson . He was arrested in Norfolk without incident, according to police.

Norfolk police responded to a shooting around midnight May 29 in the 700 block of B Avenue, just off Church Street.

At the scene, officers found Robinson with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

