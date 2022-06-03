ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Mission Group Reflects On Loss After The Murder Of Tulsa Doctor

By Kristen Weaver
People are remembering Doctor Preston Phillips, the target in the mass shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday, as a talented and kind orthopedic surgeon.

Phillips gave his time and talents. He was set to go on a medical mission trip to Africa soon, and now there is an urgent plea for another orthopedic surgeon to help.

Dr. Phillips was going to help with about 30 surgeries for people in Togo, Africa in desperate need of help.

Father and son: that's how Dr. Komi Folly describes his relationship with colleague and dear friend Dr. Preston Phillips.

"He called me son and I called him father," said Dr. Komi Folly, a St. Francis doctor and president of the nonprofit Light in the World Development Foundation.

"He wants to encourage you in the midst of bad things. He will encourage you to become positive," Dr. Folly said.

Dr. Phillips was the target of the mass shooting at St Francis.

Friends said he was a brilliant orthopedic surgeon, as well as a kind and gentle man.

Dr. Folly is the president of nonprofit Light in the World Development Foundation.

The foundation has organized several medical mission trips to Africa, which Dr. Phillips went on.

Dr. Folly said Dr. Phillips impacted thousands of lives by performing life-changing surgeries for desperate people.

"In Togo, you're limited on streets, let alone sidewalks to have a wheelchair," said Angela King.

A few days before Dr. Phillips was murdered, Dr. Folly said the two had a conversation about what would happen if Dr. Phillips passed away.

"He said, in case something happened to me, or the age takes me away, he said don't stop the project," Dr. Folly said.

A week out from another trip, the organization needs another surgeon to step up and help.

Dr. Folly said he needs an orthopedic surgeon but also could use help from other doctors or people in the medical field who want to come on the trip or help financially.

Angela King with the foundation said helping with this mission would be the best way to honor Dr. Phillips' life.

"We're doing this in the name of Jesus and Dr. Phillips. We want to honor the work he's already done and make sure that work continues," said King.

Dr. Phillips has made his mark on Togo, where his clothes and shoes hang in a glass case.

"The only thing I can do is start fighting to keep him alive," said Dr. Folly.

There are two trips planned. The first will be for doctors to perform things like cancer screenings and wound care in a week.

The surgical trip leaves in three weeks and the foundation needs a surgeon who can pay the cost of travel and has equipment or a partner to help.

