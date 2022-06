NEWBURG, Wis. - The Newburg Fire Department hosted a big party Sunday afternoon, June 5, an event that's been around for decades and keeps the station operating. The Newburg Fire Department holds one big fundraiser a year, and it's with those donations the firefighters are able to update their equipment, but between people's finances and the impact of COVID-19, the turnout wasn't what they hoped for.

