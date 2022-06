IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council has agreed to reevaluate an ordinance dealing with livestock within the city. There is currently an ordinance that doesn’t allow livestock, but a new business, The Ice Cream Barn, features two popular cows on-site that children often feed and pet. Many people in the audience Monday night expressed their support for looking into a special use permit for the Ice Cream Barn. But some on the council say this should have been done before bringing the cows to the business.

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO