Dolly Parton is officially headed to the big screen. Her recent book she co-authored with James Patterson, Run, Rose, Run, is being turned into a film by producers Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Set to be created by Reese’s production company, Hello Sunshine, Dolly officially confirmed that it’s really happening, and Sony pictures will also be part of the movie production: “‘Run, Rose, Run’ is going to the big screen! I can’t wait to make this dream come true with […] The post Dolly Parton Confirms Novel With James Patterson, ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ Is Headed To The Big Screen first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO