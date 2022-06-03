ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Golf star passed away at the age of 59!

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bart Bryant, a great golfer who has achieved much success in his career, has died in a car accident. Commissioner Jay Monahan expressed his condolences to the family, and Monahan left a big mark on the PGA Tour We will not forget him and everything he gave to this...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 4

Debbie Hill Hagler
2d ago

My deepest condolences 💐 to Bart’s family and friends. I went to school with his brother Brad and graduated in 1973 from Alamogordo High School. God bless and hold and keep all of you. You’ll be together soon. Praise God!!

Reply
2
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Nate Ryan Leaving KVIA: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

El Paso residents bid farewell to one of their favorite sportscasters this month. Nate Ryan has not only been covering Texas sports, but he’s also turned the spotlight on El Paso teams in his three years at KVIA. So locals were saddened when Nate Ryan announced he is leaving KVIA to pursue the next step of his career. The questions soon followed, and his followers want to know where Nate Ryan is going next. Find out what this sports reporter said here.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Disc golf course opening draws small crowd

On Saturday, more than 50 people gathered at the historic site of the Hearst Mill at the end of Newsham Road in Silver City to celebrate the opening of Grant County’s first permanent disc golf course, the result of local momentum in the sport that may result in there being three courses in the area by the end of this year.
SILVER CITY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
101.5 KNUE

This El Paso, Texas Mansion Just Dropped in Price by 23 Million Dollars

There aren't many people alive that wouldn't dream about having a home like this one currently for sale in El Paso, Texas. This mansion would cost much more than it's $2,500,000 asking price but there are lots of things inside this home that need some love or at least someone with deep pockets to come in and fix the place up a big. That is why this might be the most affordable mansion that is currently for sale in the country.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Eastwood High School parent ‘devastated’ after learning hundreds of portrait photos not included in yearbook

EL PASO, Texas– Veronica Diaz, mother to an Eastwood High School senior, said she was devastated to learn that her first graduating child's portrait photo was not included in the school's 2022 yearbook. Diaz told ABC-7 that she paid $100 on pre-order for her daughter, Celesté Diaz. But Veronica Diaz would later discover that her The post Eastwood High School parent ‘devastated’ after learning hundreds of portrait photos not included in yearbook appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man killed in a Sunday morning hit and run in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 61-year-old man died after a driver rear-ended him Sunday morning in central El Paso, according to El Paso Police. The victim has been identified as Juan Vasquez of west El Paso. According to police, the unidentified driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was driving behind Vasquez when for some unknown The post El Paso man killed in a Sunday morning hit and run in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
krwg.org

Fire Breaks Out on Mescalero Reservation

Fire officials from Lincoln County and the Village of Ruidoso are currently putting the areas of Cedar Creek, Upper Canyon, and Alpine Village under “Ready” status due to the Cenigita Fire on the Mescalero reservation. Residents of these areas need to be aware that there is a wildfire that could threaten their area, but they are NOT currently under evacuation. Preparing their landscape as much as possible by clearing brush and debris at least 200 feet around their home is advised. The most recent report of the size of the Cenigita Fire is 10 acres, and ground and air resources are on scene. Again, residents are NOT under evacuation at this time. Please see the link below for more information on the Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico program.
MESCALERO, NM
KFOX 14

Second victim of double stabbing dies more than a year later

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Stephanie Marie Ochoa, 28, the second victim of a double stabbing that happened on March 20, 2021 has died. According to an update posted on the GoFundMe page, family members posted on her behalf saying her health had declined. Robert Ventura, 34, was the...
EL PASO, TX
Financial World

Financial World

40K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy