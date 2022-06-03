Golf star passed away at the age of 59!

Fire officials from Lincoln County and the Village of Ruidoso are currently putting the areas of Cedar Creek, Upper Canyon, and Alpine Village under “Ready” status due to the Cenigita Fire on the Mescalero reservation. Residents of these areas need to be aware that there is a wildfire that could threaten their area, but they are NOT currently under evacuation. Preparing their landscape as much as possible by clearing brush and debris at least 200 feet around their home is advised. The most recent report of the size of the Cenigita Fire is 10 acres, and ground and air resources are on scene. Again, residents are NOT under evacuation at this time. Please see the link below for more information on the Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico program.

MESCALERO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO