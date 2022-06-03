Couple arrested after grandmother assaulted, robbed in Paducah

(Fredericktown, MO) Four people are set to be in Madison County Circuit court today for bond reduction hearings after an alleged assault May 27th near Fredericktown. Reports indicate two Farmington residents 35 year old Tonya Shepard and 18 year old Katie Cureton are charged in the incident. Shepard is facing charges of 1st degree assault, two charges of 2nd degree assault, and unlawful use of a firearm. Cureton is charged with one count of 1st degree assault and two counts of 2nd degree assault. 56 year old James Shepard, of Fredericktown, is charged with 1st degree assault and unlawful use of a firearm, and 28 year old Matthew Mayhew, of Fredericktown, is charged with 1st degree assault, attempted 2nd degree assault, and 2nd degree assault. Authorities were called May 27th, a little after 5 pm, when the four are said to have attacked two residents and a juvenile at the address near Fredericktown.

