Couple arrested after grandmother assaulted, robbed in Paducah

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH — Police arrested a man and woman in Paducah on Friday after investigators say the woman attacked her grandmother and stole money from her before fleeing the scene of the attack with the man. The Paducah Police Department says 28-year-old Linzee A. Mills was...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Murray Ledger & Times

Almo man charged with fleeing, wanton endangerment

ALMO – An Almo man faces several charges after allegedly fleeing from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies and colliding with two sheriff’s vehicles. At approximately 5:24 p.m. Sunday, CCSO was requested by the Mayfield Police Department to go to a residence on Wrather Road and attempt to make contact with Jacob Adkins, 35, of Almo, who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in Mayfield. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter, CCSO’s Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
ALMO, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested after allegedly breaking into damaged house

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into and began living in a damaged residence. The Mayfield Police Department said they located 38-year-old Joshua Davis at North 5th Street. The department had received complaints someone had broke into the house and stayed there. Davis...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man arrested after suspicious vehicle complaint

A call about a suspicious vehicle last week led to charges for a wanted Princeton man. Deputies were called to South Jefferson Street for a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. Authorities said the driver, 37-year-old Randi Essawi of Cravens Road, was found to have a warrant for a parole violation.
PRINCETON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating after two people shot early Sunday morning in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL — Two people were shot early Sunday morning in an incident on West Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois, police say. Police say officers were monitoring a large crowd that had gathered in the 200 block of West Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots. Officers responded with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Southern Illinois University campus police.
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

Two shot in Carbondale early Sunday morning

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Carbondale. At about 3:00 a.m., Carbondale Police say officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street when shots were fired and the crowd became unruly. Officers from the Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL
WHAS 11

Police: Ky. man used hidden gun to kill deputy after arrest

MURRAY, Ky. — A Kentucky man who fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy last month used a handgun that he had kept hidden after being arrested, state police said. The man pulled out the gun and shot Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash after asking to be taken outside for a smoke break, police said.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 1 injured in crash with shooting victims in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a crash in Sikeston Sunday night. Another person was taken to a hospital in St. Louis. Two people involved in the crash had gunshot wounds that stemmed from a shooting in Charleston. The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Main...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Still searching for answers: Law enforcement discuss moving forward after death of Chief Deputy Jody Cash

WEST KENTUCKY — Three weeks after the killing of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash, investigators are still searching for answers as to how it happened and why. Cash was gunned down in front of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. We learned Friday that Cash was killed by 30-year-old Gary Rowland, a suspect a SWAT team had just taken into custody.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah search warrant leads to drug arrest

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested a Paducah man Friday night, following a drug investigation. They say detectives and deputies executed a search warrant on Vasseur Avenue, and 39-year-old Robert S. Morris was arrested. During a search of the home, detectives allegedly located and seized approximately 59 grams...
PADUCAH, KY
kfmo.com

Four In Court after Alleged Assault

(Fredericktown, MO) Four people are set to be in Madison County Circuit court today for bond reduction hearings after an alleged assault May 27th near Fredericktown. Reports indicate two Farmington residents 35 year old Tonya Shepard and 18 year old Katie Cureton are charged in the incident. Shepard is facing charges of 1st degree assault, two charges of 2nd degree assault, and unlawful use of a firearm. Cureton is charged with one count of 1st degree assault and two counts of 2nd degree assault. 56 year old James Shepard, of Fredericktown, is charged with 1st degree assault and unlawful use of a firearm, and 28 year old Matthew Mayhew, of Fredericktown, is charged with 1st degree assault, attempted 2nd degree assault, and 2nd degree assault. Authorities were called May 27th, a little after 5 pm, when the four are said to have attacked two residents and a juvenile at the address near Fredericktown.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wrul.com

White County PD Weekend Report

The White County Sheriff’s Department took a signed complaint at around 4PM last Sunday for Theft Over $500. Michael Smith, Facility Superintendent at Consolidated grain and Barge in Enfield, advised that on May 30th someone had stolen a fuel transfer pump from a work truck parked in the business lot. The theft occurred at 9:28PM and was caught on camera, no other information has been made available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Two people shot overnight in Carbondale

JACKSON COUNTY - At least three people were reportedly injured following a shooting early this morning in downtown Carbondale. Multiple police units and ambulances were on scene around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 227 West Main Street. Eyewitnesses on scene tell us that at least three people...
CARBONDALE, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

Two Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon, were arrested after officers searched a home on Hawkins Lane. Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Carlisle County

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have a search warrant on a man with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was executed on the 300 block of County Road 1320 where...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 injured in Carbondale shooting

St. Patrick's Cathedral organist to perform at SIUC. Jerry Ford discusses Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero, Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Jerry Ford discusses his book on Cape Girardeau's own D-Day hero Gen. Seth Jefferson McKee. Florida fugitive drowns on Current River. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Florida fugitive drowned...
CARBONDALE, IL
lite987whop.com

Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken Traffic stop nets two arrests

A traffic stop of a motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Yarbro Lane led to two arrests. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the stop was made around 3:45 pm. During the investigation, deputies discovered the operator, 31-year-old Troy C. Cowart, of Kevil, allegedly had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Shooting in Charleston, Mo. under investigation

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night, June 5. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Ada Street. They learned a male victim was being transported...
CHARLESTON, MO

