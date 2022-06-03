Clark County issues weekend dust advisory

Dust advisory in effect for Clark County on Saturday and Sunday. Historic Westside Legacy Park inductions celebrate …. William McCurdy, Sr. inducted at Historic Westside …. Local businesses prepare for Las Vegas Restaurant …....
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Primary elections are quickly approaching in Nevada, but this weekend locals across the valley took advantage of early voting. The Centennial Center Boulevard voting site opens at 9 a.m and will be open until Friday, June 10. The turnout on Sunday has been steady, with people...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaching, Clark County is advising residents that fines for those caught using illegal fireworks have increased. According to a news release, the Nevada State Legislature authorized Clark County to increase the fines for illegal fireworks during the 2021...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC of Southern Nevada sent an alert saying that there is police activity on I-15 at 215 Northern Beltway and the I-15 is closed in both directions . 13 Action News was able to confirm that the I-15 southbound is now open, northbound remains closed.
The Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rental Association has raised half of the $100,000 goal for its “Host Legal Fund,” according to a Facebook post by one of its co-founders, who says the Clark County Commission “is protecting the resort hotels corporate profits and bowing down to the demands of their corporate donors.”
Through the month of May resident’s described a “mass exodus” of geese from the park. Many are concerned it’s the new GooseBuster, a device meant to redirect geese. The city tells 13 Action News otherwise.
A “soft judiciary” system in Nevada and the Legislature’s sweeping criminal reform legislation of 2021 are hampering efforts to fight crime, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday on Nevada Newsmakers. Lombardo, the front-running Republican candidate for governor, told host Sam Shad that the Legislature’s criminal reform...
The water level at Lake Mead has been dropping and is down to about 30% of capacity. That has a lot of implications for the western U.S., but it’s also having implications for law enforcement. The lake is only about half an hour from Las Vegas, and last month,...
They are known as birds of prey. Trained wild animals used to keep residential and commercial areas clear of rodents and other unwanted pests. It's a rare form of art being practiced here in Las Vegas.
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows. This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.
Nevada will divest investments valued at $89 million in companies that profit from the manufacture or sale of assault-style weapons, state treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday. The decision adds the state to the list of those that have exempted firearm businesses from their portfolios in recent years. Connecticut, Rhode Island...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As gas prices continue to increase across the country, the pain at the pump isn’t easing for those in the Silver State, as Nevada is home to the second-highest gas prices in the country, according to AAA. As of June 6, the national gas...
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation as she is surrounded by lawmakers during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 06, 2022 in New York City. Gov. Hochul signed a series of gun reform bills, that will strengthen already strict gun laws in the state. Passed by lawmakers last week, one restriction includes banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, among a series of other changes. The bills were passed in the wake of two recent mass shootings where an 18-year-old man fatally shot 10 people and injured 3 in Buffalo, New York and just 10 days later an 18-year old man shot and killed 19 children and 2 adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
A judge has overturned the conviction of Margaret Rudin, a woman accused of killing her husband on December 18, 1994, reports the New York Daily News. She was the wife of a millionaire real estate developer, who police accuse of shooting him while he slept, then burning his remains in the desert outside of the city, according to court documents. By the time fishermen found 64-year-old Ron Rudin a month later, along the Colorado River reservoir shoreline, there was nothing but his skull and some charred remains, police say.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a comfortable lead in the Nevada Republican gubernatorial primary as does Adam Laxalt in the Republican senate primary, according to a poll released last week by the University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Election Survey Project. The poll got about 1,100...
Comments / 1