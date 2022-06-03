ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County issues weekend dust advisory

8newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDust advisory in effect for Clark County on Saturday and Sunday. Historic Westside Legacy Park inductions celebrate …. William McCurdy, Sr. inducted at Historic Westside …. Local businesses prepare for Las Vegas Restaurant …....

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 1

nevadacurrent.com

Short-term rental association planning legal fight against Clark County

The Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rental Association has raised half of the $100,000 goal for its “Host Legal Fund,” according to a Facebook post by one of its co-founders, who says the Clark County Commission “is protecting the resort hotels corporate profits and bowing down to the demands of their corporate donors.”
CLARK COUNTY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

‘Soft judiciary,’ criminal-reform legislation hurt police efforts to fight crime, gubernatorial candidate Lombardo says

A “soft judiciary” system in Nevada and the Legislature’s sweeping criminal reform legislation of 2021 are hampering efforts to fight crime, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday on Nevada Newsmakers. Lombardo, the front-running Republican candidate for governor, told host Sam Shad that the Legislature’s criminal reform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Break
Politics
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Las Vegas--do you own a home here?

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) Viva Las Vegas! Las Vegas is known as a sin city and an adult playground. Home to casinos, an infamous nightlife scene, and entertainment shows. This is a destination hotspot for millions of people. This big city has 641,903 people and 375 constituent neighborhoods, Las Vegas is the largest community in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Nevada will divest $89M in firearms company investments

Nevada will divest investments valued at $89 million in companies that profit from the manufacture or sale of assault-style weapons, state treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday. The decision adds the state to the list of those that have exempted firearm businesses from their portfolios in recent years. Connecticut, Rhode Island...
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation as she is surrounded by lawmakers during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 06, 2022 in New York City. Gov. Hochul signed a series of gun reform bills, that will strengthen already strict gun laws in the state. Passed by lawmakers last week, one restriction includes banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, among a series of other changes. The bills were passed in the wake of two recent mass shootings where an 18-year-old man fatally shot 10 people and injured 3 in Buffalo, New York and just 10 days later an 18-year old man shot and killed 19 children and 2 adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Lavinia Thompson

Conviction overturned for alleged Las Vegas "black widow" Margaret Rudin

A judge has overturned the conviction of Margaret Rudin, a woman accused of killing her husband on December 18, 1994, reports the New York Daily News. She was the wife of a millionaire real estate developer, who police accuse of shooting him while he slept, then burning his remains in the desert outside of the city, according to court documents. By the time fishermen found 64-year-old Ron Rudin a month later, along the Colorado River reservoir shoreline, there was nothing but his skull and some charred remains, police say.
LAS VEGAS, NV

