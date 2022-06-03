ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GonzagaNation.net

Former Zag Will Graves transfers to Southern Oregon for 2022-23 season

By Asher Ali
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxD0z_0fzyR5Ga00

Graves played his freshman year at Lane Community College in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon.

Former Gonzaga guard Will Graves is headed about 10 hours south of Spokane to Ashland, Oregon next college basketball season. Graves will use his graduate year of eligibility to play at Southern Oregon University, he announced on Twitter Friday.

Graves is from Eugene, Oregon, and played his freshman year right at home at Lane Community College before transferring to Gonzaga in 2019. In three years at Gonzaga, the 6-foot-5 guard played in 39 games and scored 25 points. Graves was a 36.5% 3-point shooter and was perfect on his free throws in his time as a Zag.

Southern Oregon is an NAIA university in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC). Last season, the Raiders were 18-15 overall and finished fourth in the 12-team CCC with a 13-9 conference record.

Comments / 1

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/6 – Series of Crashes Over Weekend Include Fatality, JCSO Searching for Missing and Endangered Ashland Man

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Rural Metro Fire believes that wet pavement and speed were most likely factors in a series of crashes that happened on Interstate 5 southbound on Saturday, near milepost 67.5.
ASHLAND, OR
moderncampground.com

Southern Oregon RV Park Reopens to Travelers

Southern Oregon RV Park has gone beyond providing emergency shelter to re-establishing its main purpose of welcoming motorhome campers and RV owners. As per a report, the Central Point park was the first park to sign an agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency shelter following the Labor Day 2020 fires. The survivors of The Almeda and the South Obenchain fire sheltered at the park, located near The Expo, for a year and a half.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Basketball#Lane Community College#College Sports#Gonzaga#Twitter#Zag#Naia University#Ccc#Raiders
Klamath Falls News

Photo Story: Graduation Parade

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Thursday, graduating high school students from Bonanza, Chiloquin, Eagle Ridge, Falcon Heights Academy, Gilchrist, Henley, Klamath Union, Lost River, and Mazama walked down Main Street in Klamath Falls as part of the Graduation Sensation. An event organized by Klamath Promise. Students traveled from Klamath Commons...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RECORD RAINFALL SATURDAY FOR ROSEBURG

Saturday’s heavy rain set a new record for the date. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said that .66 inches of rain was recorded at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That is the highest amount that has ever fallen on June 4th. A trace of rain was recorded on Friday. Sunday had .18 inches of rain. That means Roseburg got .84 inches of rain between Friday morning and Sunday night.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVZ

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown. Phoenix police Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting. Police say one of the wounded died. Williams says no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests have been made. He says the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24. The shooting happened about an hour after a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home not far away. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two shootings were related.
PHOENIX, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
socc.edu

Six new nurses graduate from the Curry nursing program

The six Curry Campus nursing graduates began their nursing education in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. They persevered. They learned amazing lessons in flexibility and being able to adapt to change – all excellent skills essential to the nursing profession. In the face of multiple challenges, this group worked hard to maintain their studies, work as a team, and learn how to provide patient care in a demanding environment. Healthcare is ever evolving and changes rapidly. These Curry Campus graduates are more than ready and are looking forward to their upcoming careers as RNs.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FILL THE BOOT RAISES RECORD AMOUNT

Local firefighters received a high level of response from the community, and raised a record amount of money during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Engineer/paramedic Scott Cooper from the City of Roseburg Fire Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
ROSEBURG, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Former physical therapist from Weed sentenced to four years in prison

A Weed man was sentenced to four years in state prison on Wednesday, June 1 after pleading guilty to four felonies. Paul Henry Zwetsloot, 54, pleaded guilty to sexual battery on April 6 as part of a plea deal. Five women had testified he abused them while he treated them as a licensed physical therapist at his Weed practice, the Siskiyou County District Attorney's Office said.
WEED, CA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
176
Followers
157
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy