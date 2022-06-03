ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Selling Cars of 2022 For Now

By Erik Sherman
 3 days ago
These cars are the best selling cars of Q1 2022. Cars like the Honda Civic and Tesla Model Y are hanging on despite a drop in demand for sedans. The post Best Selling Cars of 2022 For Now appeared first on...

MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Car Brands for 2022

Everyone wants to know that their new car isn’t going to break down and leave them stranded. While you might shop for vehicles with your sights on the latest technology or performance, you can shop for reliability. If you really want to stack the deck in your favor, you might consider buying a car from a brand with a reputation for dependability, like Toyota. Here are the five most reliable car brands for 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 According to iSeeCars

The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Are the Easiest Cars to Find During the Chip Shortage?

Car buying since the pandemic has been difficult for a variety of reasons. One of the reasons is the shortage of vehicles and high prices. So, what are the easiest cars to find during the chip shortage. The post What Are the Easiest Cars to Find During the Chip Shortage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
New York Post

1 in 4 delivery drivers admit to hooking up in their trucks, survey finds

They give the full package deal. A new survey discovered shocking and racy details about the lives of couriers, including that one in four delivery drivers have hooked up with someone while on the job. Conducted by Circuit, a route-planning app for drivers, the survey polled 564 drivers, a group...
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission Lawsuit

GM is facing another class-action lawsuit related to the performance of its 8LXX eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevy, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1st, 2019, according to Car Complaints. Plaintiffs claim the 8LXX transmissions in their GM vehicles are prone to jerking, hesitation, surging and lurching while the vehicle is in operation and that GM has been aware of these alleged issues since as early as 2013.
CARS
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

