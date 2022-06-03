Best Selling Cars of 2022 For Now

GM is facing another class-action lawsuit related to the performance of its 8LXX eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevy, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1st, 2019, according to Car Complaints. Plaintiffs claim the 8LXX transmissions in their GM vehicles are prone to jerking, hesitation, surging and lurching while the vehicle is in operation and that GM has been aware of these alleged issues since as early as 2013.
