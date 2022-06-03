Shipping container complex paves way for innovative, sustainable housing

A Valley design build firm recently completed the latest innovative and sustainable housing concept in downtown Phoenix, called IDA on McKinley.

The six-story multifamily complex was built on a small infill parcel at the northwest corner of 3rd and McKinley streets near downtown hangout spots Songbird Coffee and Tea House and Cobra Arcade Bar.

Instead of adding to the number of traditional high-rise apartments in the city, Phoenix-based Local Studio [bizjournals.com] , the architect behind the popular Churchill retail center in downtown Phoenix, developed a multifamily facility using repurposed steel shipping containers encompassing multiple sustainable features.

The new building will initially serve as a short-term rental property through Sonder and is considered one of several known shipping container projects in the Phoenix metro, as well as the tallest shipping container development in the U.S., said Local Studio.

