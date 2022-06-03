ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Braun scratches from state track with injury; Africentric, Grandview win long jump

By Scott Hennen, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Grandview Heights’ Collin Haj Abed and Africentric’s Ashtan Winfrey won Division III titles in the boys and girls long jump, respectively, but a Division I scratch reverberated around Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on June 3 during the opening day of the state track and field meet.

Westerville Central senior Justin Braun, who won the 100, 200 and 400 meters last season, will miss state with a quad injury, according to Warhawks coach Jason Loughman. He said Braun, a USC commit, made the decision just before the start of the preliminary races.

At regional May 27 at Pickerington North, Braun was edged in the 100 by Pickerington Central’s Troy Lane — 10.51 seconds to 10.52 — but set meet records in the 200 (20.94) and 400 (45.65).

Braun’s performance sparked the Central boys to the regional team championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unev1_0fzyQvkO00

Haj Abed and Winfrey didn’t win the long jump in the regional that concluded May 27 at Chillicothe Southeastern, saving their best efforts for the season’s final meet.

In his final attempt at state, Haj Abed jumped 22 feet, 2 3/4 inches to surpass runner-up Kavon Bailey (22-1/4) of McComb. He was third at regional with a 21-1/2.

“I was jumping 21 all day and (Bailey) had a 22-1/4 so I knew I had to bump it up just a little,” said Haj Abed, a senior who also was the top qualifier in the 110 hurdles in 14.84. “I knew if I could get a 22 anything, I would be good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4egq_0fzyQvkO00

Winfrey made the most of her first season competing in the long jump, as the sophomore won with an effort of 18-8 3/4.

She finished second at regional with a 17-1 1/2, but found her footing early at state and dominated the field. She had an 18-1/2 in her second try, an 18-1 1/4 on her fifth attempt and delivered her winning performance on the sixth and final try.

Lucas’ Shelby Grover was runner-up at 17-11 3/4.

“In the regional I was runner-up and that wasn't my best jump,” said Winfrey, a starter on the Nubians girls basketball team. “I knew people were going to be thinking she's just going to go 17-feet flat, but I've been doing 18 in practice so I knew I could get 18 here.”

Grandview senior Connor McCormick placed fourth in the boys pole vault (14-4) behind champion Zaiden Fry (16-0) of Sycamore Mohawk.

“I was a little disappointed that I didn’t get 14-8 because my PR is 14-9, but it was a good day for me,” McCormick said. “The crowd was loud but I got a lot of support from the other kids vaulting. It was a great atmosphere.”

Worthington Christian’s Brooke Holloway was fourth in the girls pole vault (personal-best 11-8) behind champion Kenna Stimmel (Ohio-record 14-6 1/4) of Castalia Margaretta.

“I sprained my ankle at regional last year and didn't get to finish jumping, and I probably would have made it to state,” said Holloway, who has committed to Mount Vernon Nazarene. “So I'm happy to be here in general. It was a good day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qo8xE_0fzyQvkO00

In Division I, the Hilliard Davidson girls 3,200 relay was runner-up (9:14.61) behind Mason (9:11.01). Emi Schroyer, Alyssa Mason, Caitlyn Jones and Dillon Sweetman earned the program’s top finish in the event after placing third last season.

“I think we got out strong through all of our races, and we were focusing on handing off the baton in a better place than we received it,” Mason said. “I think everyone did a great job with that. I think we were strong in the middle and finished strong at the end.”

Granville (9:20.97) was fifth and Gahanna Lincoln (9:22.39) placed sixth.

Olentangy Orange was sixth in the boys 3,200 relay (7:53.48) to lead area schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVUFj_0fzyQvkO00

In Division II, Columbus Academy’s Allison Klinefelter was fourth in the girls high jump (5-5).

“I was just really excited, and I think the adrenaline helped me a lot,” Klinefelter said. “I made my last jump at 5-4 by a good amount so it gave me confidence going into 5-5. I knew I could do it.”

Watterson junior Owen Samenuk went 21-6 1/2 on his first attempt in the boys long jump, which was good for fifth.

“I was seeded 11th coming in, and my goal was just to get on the podium," Samenuk said. “I ended up coming in fifth, which was better than I was supposed to do. It was a PR by 5 inches. I was just trying to go for a safe jump at the start and go full out on the next ones, but (the first) ended up being really good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4Gog_0fzyQvkO00

Bloom-Carroll junior Dylan Chittum placed fourth in the boys shot put (55-3 3/4).

“It was a really nice experience getting to go here,” Chittum said. “I got a 3-inch PR today. I can't wait to see what next year’s going to be.”

Olentangy Berlin senior Caiden Hooks was runner-up in the seated shot put, throwing 20-7 1/4. Bloomdale Elmwood's Jaydon Jenkins won with a 21-4 1/4.

“I was really nervous but I think I did well,” said Hooks, who lost both eyes to retinoblastoma in 2007. “(Jenkins) had some good throws coming in, and that made me a little nervous. It wasn’t bad for my first year of throwing, though.”

The event concludes in all three divisions June 4.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikncK_0fzyQvkO00

