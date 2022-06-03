ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bryson DeChambeau misses the cut at the 2022 Memorial Tournament

By Staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut at the 2022 Memorial Tournament, his first event in eight weeks after recovering from surgery on a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist.

His rounds of 76 and 77 left him 9-over par. The cut line was 3-over.

On Friday, the 28-year-old, who teed off in the morning on the back nine, started with back-to-back bogeys. He double-bogeyed the par-3 16th hole after shooting 203 yards straight into the right greenside bunker and failing to get out of the bunker on his second shot. DeChambeau totaled four birdies over the course of both days.

While he admitted being frustrated with his performance, DeChambeau said he was grateful to be back competing, and his goal remains to be ready for the U.S. Open in two weeks.

He wasn't the only former Memorial winner (2018) to fall short of making the weekend. Jason Dufner (2017) finished 6-over par and William McGirt (2016) was 3-over.

Ohio State alum Bo Hoag saw his tournament run end after he went 7-over. Local favorite Justin Lower, an Akron native, was 6-over par.

Five-time PGA Tour winner and current No. 19 in the FedExCup rankings Collin Morikawa is done.

