Spiritual enrichment often plays a key factor in overall well-being and wellness, so Life University (Life U) is proud to offer several spiritual and/or faith-based organizations for students to plug into on campus. Life U Bible Club is one such faith-based group, offering regular bible study and worship opportunities for Christians and any interested individuals. D.C Student and Student Ambassador Kyle Padilla is listed as the club’s president and is credited with starting the club, though the club is very collaborative and not hierarchal in nature.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO