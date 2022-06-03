ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Gas price surge frustrates fuel-dependent business owners

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AStpW_0fzyQTEA00

It's no secret: the price of gas keeps climbing higher and higher. AAA reports the national average is $4.76 a gallon. In Nebraska and Iowa, it's a tad lower but at nearly $4.50.

For motorists like Michelle Paulson, it's hard on the checkbook. She's making a "change" by renting a U-Haul to move from one house to another. But the prices at the pump are making moves she'd rather not see.

"It's a struggle; makes you not want to drive, that's for sure," Paulson said.

For those in fuel-dependent jobs like lawn mowing, the struggle is all too real.

"I'm putting out close to $600 a week — just in gas alone — just to fill my entire cruise," Dylan Miller, the owner of lawn service "Lawn Rangers" said.

The price of gas makes him increase his prices by $5 to $10 more for certain customers. But that's proven to be a breaking point for some.

"Last yea, I was averaging, sorry I had 126 accounts, now I have about 90 so I lost close to 30," Miller said.

That hits him hard: he's lost $5,000 to $10,000 a month.

"Hoping that it will eventually plateau out as far as prices go, and they'll come back down, so we don't have to keep going," Miller said.

Moving company "Two Men and a Truck" faces similar challenges.

"In 2019, pre-COVID, we spent roughly $138,000 on fuel. This year, we're projecting $280,000 on fuel which is nearly double," Shannon Beadle, the General Manager for Omaha's branch, said.

Beadle fears the price of diesel could reach $6.00 a gallon.

"We probably will have to ultimately increase our moving rates. Hopefully not a lot, just so that we come out even is all we need to do," Beadle said.

It's hoping for the best and expecting the worst.

"It's frustrating in that we don't know it will end, there's no end in sight and right now everything's saying it's only going to get worse," Beadle said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska ethanol producers get millions in aid

The federal government is providing tens of millions of dollars in aid to Nebraska ethanol producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it is giving more than $700 million in relief to more than 100 biofuel producers and nearly 200 facilities, including nearly $100 million to 11 biofuel producers with Nebraska operations.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Business
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Nebraska City News Press

Three areas under consideration for recreational upgrades

Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer

The planned sale of a troubled Iowa nursing home chain to an East Coast developer has been scuttled partly due to quality-of-care issues. QHC Facilities, which owns eight skilled-nursing facilities and two assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed for bankruptcy in late December. The previous owner of the company, Jerry Voyna, died last year. His wife, Nancy, took […] The post Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktwb.com

Ethanol gets boost from Biden Administration

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Ethanol is gaining greater prominence, and that’s good news for Iowa. The Biden administration has set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation’s gasoline supply. The Environmental Protection Agency says it will set the...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa tax cuts likely to bring hard budget choices in future

New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge. Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year. The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Fatherly

Sprawling grasslands rife with bison. Vast, crane-filled rivers. Abundant trails. Nebraska is ideal for a wildlife-centric family vacation.

Though some people might associate it with endless rows of cornfields and little else, Nebraska is well worth a trip. The state is more or less the Serengeti of the United States, home to a truly fascinating array of native flora and fauna. If you have some vacation time on the horizon, a wildlife-filled family road trip might be a perfect choice. From sprawling grasslands rife with bison to vast crane-filled rivers, there’s no shortage of spectacular attractions waiting for the amateur naturalist in your life.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather warnings and watches for Nebraska counties

NEBRASKA -- Several counties in Nebraska are in a severe thunderstorm warning and watch for Sunday evening. The following counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m.: Custer, Lincoln, Logan. The following counties are in a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:45 p.m.: Dundy, Hitchcock. The following counties are...
NEBRASKA STATE
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell in central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe storms formed over central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail to the region. Brief funnel clouds were even reported in parts of Dallas and Boone Counties as the storms pushed through. While the...
WHO 13

More thunderstorms in Monday forecast

IOWA — After storms brought more than 3″ of rain to parts of the Hwy 30 corridor Sunday night, and another 1 to 2″ in Central and Southern Iowa Monday, we are looking ahead to the next several days ahead when more rain is expected. Tuesday Another warm front will approach the state on Tuesday […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
klkntv.com

Dozens gather at Nebraska capitol to demand safer guns laws

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Calls for gun control grow louder and louder in the wake of several mass shootings. Some of those voices are right here in Nebraska. On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol for the ‘March for our Lives” event to demand safer gun laws.
NEBRASKA STATE
Chariton Leader

Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy