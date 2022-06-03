California lawmakers announce placeholder budget agreement

On Tuesday, election officials will begin to count the ballots for California’s primary election – setting the stage for November. Political watchers will be paying close attention to the outcomes of a handful of U.S. House seats that could help decide which party controls congress. Those seats include District 49 in San Diego County currently held by Democrat Mike Levin. Then, KPBS has one place where you can find key information about the races, get email updates, what’s on your ballot and where to drop it off. It’s the KPBS Voter hub. Next, another unwanted climate change milestone: Earth’s atmosphere contains more carbon dioxide now than at any other point in the past 4 million years. And, experts say long cross-border wait times are a drag on our regional economy. A group of binational business leaders are trying to change that. Then, California’s Reparations Task Force is exploring what reparations might consist of with community groups across the state. We hear some of what the community had to say at a listening session held recently in Oakland. Finally, there are few government subsidies for childcare, and no public school for kids under 5—so most parents are pretty much on their own. But how did it get this way?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO