California State

California lawmakers announce placeholder budget agreement

KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia state legislators reached the half-way point of their legislative term while negotiations on the state budget continue, and political power-plays reveal...

www.kpbs.org

KPBS

What would Brian Dahle do as California governor?

They may not agree on much, but Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Dahle pledges that Democratic lawmakers would find a more receptive partner at the Capitol if he unseats Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. After a decade in the GOP’s (super)minority in Sacramento, Dahle, a state senator, said he knows how...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

California US House races could help tilt power in Congress

On Tuesday, election officials will begin to count the ballots for California’s primary election – setting the stage for November. Political watchers will be paying close attention to the outcomes of a handful of U.S. House seats that could help decide which party controls congress. Those seats include District 49 in San Diego County currently held by Democrat Mike Levin. Then, KPBS has one place where you can find key information about the races, get email updates, what’s on your ballot and where to drop it off. It’s the KPBS Voter hub. Next, another unwanted climate change milestone: Earth’s atmosphere contains more carbon dioxide now than at any other point in the past 4 million years. And, experts say long cross-border wait times are a drag on our regional economy. A group of binational business leaders are trying to change that. Then, California’s Reparations Task Force is exploring what reparations might consist of with community groups across the state. We hear some of what the community had to say at a listening session held recently in Oakland. Finally, there are few government subsidies for childcare, and no public school for kids under 5—so most parents are pretty much on their own. But how did it get this way?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Four key local races to watch in the June Primary Election

The 2022 California Primary Election is coming up on June 7. Need a quick primer?. We've got you covered with news stories, videos and interviews with the candidates. You can also compare candidates for every race on your ballot with our interactive ballot guide, or see which candidate's views best match up with your own with our election quiz.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Are San Diego voters ready for Tuesday's primary elections?

The results of Tuesday's primaries will set the stage for the better-known November elections. “I mailed in, and I’m checking online to see and make sure my ballot's been counted, and if it hasn't then I will go and vote in person tomorrow,” Oceanside resident Kane French said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

How to reduce border wait times

A binational group of academics, business leaders and government officials met in Chula Vista last week to discuss one of the region’s most pressing issues – long border wait times. Some of the ideas include a cross-border express trolley and a ferry that would transport people from Ensenada to downtown San Diego. Meanwhile, there’s an aggressive new initiative to protect Californians from gun violence. Also, a new way to save on your power bill this summer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Priest serving migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border reflects on what has changed

Casa del Migrante director talks about the death of Father José Guadalupe Rivas Saldaña, who ran a migrant shelter in Tecate. In Tecate, in Baja California, a Catholic priest who ran a local migrant shelter was found dead on May 17. Father José Guadalupe Rivas Saldaña had been reported missing two days earlier. The Archdiocese of Tijuana said the priest had head injuries and his death was a suspected murder. To date, no arrests have been made.
TECATE, CA
KPBS

Ride-share drivers struggling with record-high gas prices

Gas prices in San Diego have hit a record high for the 10th consecutive day, rising 1.1 cent Monday, to $6.261, and extending a streak of increases to 11 consecutive days. Those prices are hurting people who drive for a living, such as ride-share drivers. Lavina, who did not want...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Encinitas man collecting and delivering medical aid to Ukraine

Bruce Talley, a businessman from Encinitas, has been visiting Ukraine for as long as he can remember. He and his family used to live in Russia, and, back then, Ukraine was a fun getaway destination. Now, he visits to bring aid to a country being continually attacked by the country he once called home.
ENCINITAS, CA

