Overlooked: Being and find that diamond in the rough

MIDLAND – Purebred French and English Bulldog owners in Midland beware as theft of those dogs is on the rise.
Sarah Vincent, a French Bulldog owner, said her bulldog, Bella Mae, was stolen out of her front yard.
Vincent said, “She was sitting right by me, and a car came up on the side of the house – didn’t think anything of it- and I heard a car door, looked up, and Bella Mae was gone.”. Vincent said she felt panic take over and she quickly took to social media.
“That was the worst 35 hours of my life.,” Vincent said
The dog-nappers dumped Bella Mae at the Momentum Bank Ballpark less than…
