Overlooked: Being and find that diamond in the rough

cbs7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulldogettes lost 6-5 against Hallettsville in the 3A State Championship Game. The Odessa Extreme...

www.cbs7.com

cbs7.com

UTPB Men’s Golf signs No. 1 ranked JUCO Player

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin Men’s Golf added to an already impressive slate of newcomers with the additions of Sangha Park and Sam Havey. Park is the No. 1 ranked junior college player in the country terms of scoring average and 37th in the nation including all NCAA DI, DII, and DII players, as well as NAIA and JUCO.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Betenbough Gives Away a Free Home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 30 years Betenbough has been giving back to the community and building beautiful homes throughout the Permian Basin. This time though, they are giving away a free home to one lucky contestant in their brand-new development over in Greenwood. This new home is 2-thousand...
GREENWOOD, TX
B93

Not Cool! TikTok About Midland-Odessa Goes Viral With Over 600,000 Views

I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
cbs7.com

Trial in deaths of 6-year-old twins begins in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The trial of Angelica Garcia began Monday with jury selection and opening statements. Garcia is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On July 3rd, 2019, authorities allege Garcia was driving drunk when she struck and killed...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a crash happened in Midland, Friday afternoon. According to Texas DPS, the crash took place June 3rd around 4:48 pm on state highway 158 at Tom Craddick, just 6 miles west of Midland. Deputies say that a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe was headed southwest on the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local BBQ trailer to expand to full restaurant

A local food trailer is putting Odessa on the map. Brantley Creek BBQ has been around for two-and-a-half years and keeps growing in popularity. “It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” says owner Brandon McPherson. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it.” The trailer sits off of North Tanglewood […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Age Requirements For Kids That All Parents In Texas Should Know

Now that school is officially out for pretty much everyone in Midland, Odessa and surrounding areas, the question is, what to do with the kids? For single,working mom's like myself, the task becomes finding a sitter. For others it is, well I have a teenager in my house now, is he/she old enough to stay home alone? Is he/she old enough to get a job?
ABC Big 2 News

Weekend crash victim identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in an early morning crash last weekend has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety. 44-year-old Angel Alvarez Alvarado was pronounced dead at the hospital; troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.  According to a DPS crash report, […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dog Napping is on the Rise in Midland

MIDLAND – Purebred French and English Bulldog owners in Midland beware as theft of those dogs is on the rise. Sarah Vincent, a French Bulldog owner, said her bulldog, Bella Mae, was stolen out of her front yard. Vincent said, “She was sitting right by me, and a car came up on the side of the house – didn’t think anything of it- and I heard a car door, looked up, and Bella Mae was gone.”. Vincent said she felt panic take over and she quickly took to social media. “That was the worst 35 hours of my life.,” Vincent said The dog-nappers dumped Bella Mae at the Momentum Bank Ballpark less than…
MIDLAND, TX
Reform Austin

An Alligator Was Found Wandering Through Texas Desert

400 miles away from the coast and under the desert sun of Midland County, an alligator was found near a person’s mobile home at an RV Park, according to People. The individual immediately called the police, who came to the rescue. The County’s sheriff shared on a FaceBook post that deputy Rodriguez, the policeman who received the call, and the whole police body were shocked by the call.
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, a man is dead after a crash in Ector County on Sunday. Angel Alvarez Alvarado was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital. Alvarado was driving west on 8th street. A semi-truck was driving south on SH 302. Alvarado failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the semi just south of the intersection of state highway 302 & west 8th street.
Mix 97.9 FM

Unlimited Movie Passes-See As Many Movies As You Want In Midland Odessa

I was 52 years old the day I discovered you could get unlimited movie passes that would allow you to see any movie, any time, any day, as much as you wanted, for one monthly price depending on which plan you select... And the lowest price is only $18 a month. That's not even equal to the price of two movie tickets depending on how many times you go. That's just crazy! Sure, you have to sign up for a year-but if you love seeing movies on the big screen and love the theater experience when new movies come out (and who doesn't?)-then this will be as exciting for YOU to find out as it was for me! So I had to look and see which (if any) theaters here in the Permian Basin participated in this program. Turns out:
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Odessa man drinks gas, then starts fire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he was accused of setting fire to a business late last month. Russell Paul Burch has been charged with Arson.  According to court documents, on May 29, units with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an outdoor fire in the alley of CED Wholesale Electric, located […]
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS: 3 Seminole residents injured in fatal Midland Co. crash Friday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and three others were injured in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Midland, according to the Texas DPS. The crash occurred just before 4:50 p.m. at State Highway 158 and the Tom Craddick Highway about 6 miles west of Midland. DPS said...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Walmart burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department needs your help finding the man seen in these photos. According to officers, he was caught on camera stealing sporting goods from Walmart. Police say that the crime took place on May 21st at the Walmart located on 2450 NW 338 Loop Northbound. The suspect in the photos […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Highway Patrol looking to identify vehicle in fatal hit and run

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run fatal motorcycle crash on Monday. The crash occurred at approximately 12:45 P.M. on SH 176 about 8 miles west of Tarzan in Martin County. A 2009 yellow Honda motorcycle was struck from the rear by another vehicle believed to be a semi.
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Report: 1,700+ Texas children in Department of Family and Protective Services care went missing in 2021 fiscal year

In the fiscal year 2021, which runs from September 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, 1,767 unique children under the Department of Family and Protective Services conservatorship went missing, according to a report from the department. Midland County saw one of the smallest total number of missing children in the fiscal year with less than five children going missing, the report shows.
MIDLAND, TX

