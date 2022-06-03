ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

AmeriCorps mentors help underserved students in Kern County

By Kristin Vartan, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMjeV_0fzyP2gp00

There's power in having someone cheer you on. It's what one Kern Community Mentoring AmeriCorps Program shares about the many reasons why mentorship for underserved students can be life-changing.

Lots of us can think of a person in our life that changed the course of our lives forever. Maybe it’s a teacher, a coach, or a school counselor. AmeriCorps mentors do that for 25 students every school year.

Joan Giovanni has been an AmeriCorps mentor since January at East Kern Community School. She recalls one mentee who had experienced homelessness three times and at 18 years old was on the brink of losing housing again. Giovanni stood by his side as he applied to all four branches of the military and got a call from the Marines.

“He came to school every single day. If there’s a reason he missed, it was for a legitimate reason. He wanted to graduate more than anything. The look on his face when he realized 'I’ll have housing. I’ll have income, and I’ll have a brothership. I will have a community that I belong to' and giving him that exposure, that mentoring, that support, to go look for it and be successful in that search.”

It’s that sentiment that it can take just one person who believes in you to change the course of your life that AmeriCorps provides.

Kern Community Mentoring AmeriCorps has helped more than 700 students from 3rd to 12th grade at schools across the region with student engagement and preparing for their futures post-graduation. Nearly 70% of the students that were mentored for 20 hours or more improved their attendance and had fewer behavior-related referrals and suspensions. In addition, 99% of the students that were mentored for 20 hours or more reported growth on three out of 5 subsets of the BERS-2 assessment .

The Behavioural and Emotional Rating Scale 2nd Edition (BERS-2) is a strength‐based approach to assessment and provides an overall index of a child’s strengths and competencies from three perspectives: self, parent, and teacher. Items cover domains such as interpersonal strengths, functioning at school, affective strength, intrapersonal strength, family involvement and career strength.

Jesia Romero, an AmeriCorps mentor at McFarland Junior High School recalls one student that almost didn’t even care to graduate. But with some incentives and collaboration with teachers and counselors the student traded in all “F”s the first two quarters for a 2.5 GPA at the end of the year.

“I did get a lot of responses saying ’ this student actually came up to me and had a conversation with me today, which is something he hasn’t done all year.' I’ve heard from other teachers that he is more social with the students. He is putting in more effort. He actually even tried out for the basketball team. And he did it! He graduated.

AmeriCorps mentors underserved students

Giovanni says being an AmeriCorps mentor brings her joy when students see themselves in a different light. That’s what AmeriCorps does through one-on-one and small-group mentorship.

Giovanni says she'll never forget when she was asked to sit with a student who told her “I’m just not that important.”

“I turned around, and I looked at him saying 'you are very important. Don’t let anyone ever tell you differently. Everything about you is important.' And just seeing the look in his face after that. The way he held himself a little differently. Even the way he referred to himself a little differently. Those are the things that just light up my world.”

Besides the joy of giving back mentors receive other benefits. According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools mentors can get a couple thousand dollars of monthly living allowance and an education award of over $4,000. That’s following nine months of completed service and 1200 hours. The award can go toward paying student loans or future college tuition expenses.

Mentors who are eligible can receive childcare benefits, health insurance, and student loan forbearance. And Giovanni says if you are a retiree, AmeriCorps wages will not reduce your social security benefits.

The program is now accepting applications for full-time mentoring positions for the upcoming school year from September 1st through May 2023. If you’re interested in applying you can find the information online .

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

CAPK hopes to build outreach to homeless with safe campsite

From her M Street Navigation Center vantage point inside Kern County’s newest campsite, Laurie Hughey watched for several weeks as a homeless man dutifully swept the portion of the sidewalk where he sleeps, next to Weill Park, which is occasionally used as an unofficial campsite. As tents, restrooms and...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield's first-ever 911 dispatcher tasked with providing mental health care

Delphina Rojo never imagined going into mental health care recovery. But after gaining years of experience in Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from CSUB, Rojo now occupies Bakersfield’s inaugural position as a recovery specialist tasked with fielding 911 calls that meet certain criteria. She provides mental health services for the Bakersfield Police Department’s Communications Center.
Tehechapi News

THS graduation June 8; three valedictorians selected

Three valedictorians and three salutatorians will lead the Tehachapi High School Class of 2022 as students graduate on June 8. A total of 243 students will receive diplomas. Also receiving diplomas will be 48 students who completed their high school requirements at Monroe High School and six students from Tehachapi Adult School.
TEHACHAPI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Kern Community#Americorps Program#Marines
Tehechapi News

COVID-19 — 50 new cases in 93561 last week

COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continued to rise in California last week with 11 counties moving from medium to high transmission rate, although Kern County was still assessed as having a low transmission rate as of Friday, June 3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses three rankings to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Teamwork ruled the day: KCSO graduates detentions deputies

They started out as strangers but left as a family. The graduating recruits came together again Friday to be sworn in as detentions deputies for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after enduring a 14-week process at the KCSO's academy. Newly sworn-in detentions deputy Brenna Jeffries said her "brothers and sisters" in the academy attempted to lift each other up when they faced struggles.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID deaths, 767 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 767 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 248,841 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,452 deaths, and 241,930 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 668,500 negative COVID-19 tests and 248,841 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County Fire Department hosts 20 women for weekend training camp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department hosted its first ever women’s academy. An opportunity to give local women a day-long experience of the work of a firefighter. Being a firefighter takes dedication and 20 women geared up to see what it takes. “So this program is about inspiring confidence, showing females this […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Election flyer sent to Kern voters creates confusion

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly titled two candidates for county offices. It has been updated to clarify their candidacy. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local Republican political leaders appeared on a Democratic flyer sent out to voters and it was believed to be a tactic to confuse voters before the primary election. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Gonzalo Javier Higareda, Sept. 5, 1990 – May 13, 2022

Gonzalo Javier Higareda, 31, of Tehachapi, passed away on May 13, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. Gonzalo was known to everyone as Geo. Geo was born in Bakersfield, Calif., to Graciela and Gonzalo Higareda on Sept. 5, 1990. He graduated from Tehachapi High School in 2009. After high school, he attended UEI College and completed the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technician Training Program. In 2021, he was recognized nationally as a Top 10 Technician for Home Appliances and a Top 5 Technician for Samsung TV Repair.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy