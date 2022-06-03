Heavy rain spurring flood preparations in Bonita Springs

On Friday, southern Lee County continued to get hit with heavy rain as a tropical system made its way through Southwest Florida.

The heavy rain kept people off Bonita Beach but did not influence a ton of preparation when it comes to families placing sandbags outside their homes to combat high flood water.

Near the Bonita Beach coastline, Lee

County stayed proactive as crews cleaned out storm drains in anticipation of potential flooding.

Inland, shoppers visited local hardware stores for stormy day essentials like gas cans, batteries, and flashlights.

Scott Hamblen, COO, Sunshine Ace Hardware

said purchases of those items are up.

“I'd say about every third person is buying something hurricane-related..batteries or gas can maybe some propane," said Hamblen.

For some customers, like Sandra Jordan, storm preparation comes with an uneasy feeling for her safety.

"My adrenaline is running right now a little high only because I am going to go back to the condo and I'm going to wait it out. I just don't want to be, I'm just not used to it, I'm used to the snow I'm not used to the wind and the rain,” said Jordan.

Chicago’s Sandra Jordan is one of the hundreds of people we have seen make the move to Southwest Florida each day.

Jordan said her apartment complex issued an order for them to remove all furniture from her lanai so potential high winds don't cause damage.

"If you are looking for sand, the Bonita Springs Fire

Control and Rescue District said they are not providing locations where you can make your own, but in an emergency, say you can call them for sand, with proof that you live in Bonita Springs.