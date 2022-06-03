Leon County Sheriff's Office completes active shooter training session

The Leon County Sheriff's Office held active shooter training this week.

Their final day of their 3-day training was today at Gretna Elementary School in Gadsden County.

The real-world, scenario-based training focused on single officer response to an active shooter.

Sgt. Mike Wallace says they've learned from past incidents like Parkland and Columbine that a quick response makes a big difference.

"The reality of it is you will go to the sound of gunfire," Wallace said.

Sgt. Wallace says they are as equipped and prepared any other law enforcement agency, both mentally and physically.