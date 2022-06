If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This summer, we envision ourselves soaking in the sun, sand, surf, and enjoying a quality read. But with so many great choices to fill up your bookshelves, it can feel a bit overwhelming to find the right novel for those lazy summer days at the beach or by the pool. Luckily, Reese Witherspoon’s June 2022 book club selection is here, and the beloved bookworm has already dubbed this novel “summer’s most addictive read.” As if that wasn’t enticing enough, it’s available for less than $20 on Amazon right now.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO