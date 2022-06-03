Semi-trailer fire shuts down I-75 NB for hours; All lanes reopened

I-75 at Dixie Highway (ODOT)

WEST CAROLLTON — A semi-trailer fire shut down a stretch of I-75 Northbound in West Carrollton for hours Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to a semi-trailer engulfed in flames on I-75 North near East Dixie Drive around 4 p.m.

All three lanes of the highway were shut down as fire crews and wreckers worked to clear the semi and the debris left behind.

Lanes were reopened around 6 p.m.

It is not known what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

We will update this story as we learn more.

