ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Isolated storms in metro, severe storms east tonight

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt'll be an active night of severe...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: More Severe Storms Possible In Colorado

Our southeastern plains were hit hard by severe weather on Monday, and more severe storms are possible on Tuesday. We are looking at a bumpy afternoon with large hail and strong wind likely in these storms. The closer to Kansas and Nebraska, the better chance for the severe storms. The rest of us are looking at isolated storms with mild temperatures. For the most part, Tuesday will be a fairly typical early June day in Colorado. Low 80s, sunshine and afternoon storms possible. We get hot later this week with highs in the 90s possible by Thursday!
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Egg-size hail, isolated tornado risks of severe weather to hit Colorado in 3 waves on Monday

Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state. According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Hail possible as a storm rolls through Fountain Monday afternoon, thunderstorm warning in effect until 2:15 p.m.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A storm producing hail rolled through Fort Carson and Fountain Monday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 2:15 p.m. for southwestern El Paso County. Hail up to two inches in diameter was possible for areas around Fort Carson and Fountain. Last time this article was updated, there were no reports of serious injuries tied to the storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

'People outside will be injured': NWS issues warning as hail storm rolls through Colorado Springs area

The National Weather Service has issued a 'severe thunderstorm warning' related to golf ball-size hail that's expected to hit parts of the Pikes Peak region. Their latest report pins this storm in southeastern El Paso County and north central Pueblo County, stating "people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles." Wind damage is also expected with gusts to hit 60 miles per hour.
OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: "Life-threatening" hail situation in Colorado's Crowley County, baseball-size hail

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Shower And Thunderstorms Kick Off Work Week

DENVER(CBS)- After a few spotty showers here and there over the Denver metro area Sunday night better chances for late day showers and storms start arising Monday and Tuesday. Severe storm did develop Sunday afternoon and evening across the eastern plains of our state. Dropping 1 to 2 inch diameter hail and prompted a brief tornado warning northeast of Lamar. Although nothing ever actually touched down. (credit: CBS) Coming up on Monday afternoon conditions will be better for more thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and eastern plains. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) A few of the storms may reach severe levels with 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph wind gusts will be possible in the green and yellow shaded area of the Severe Outlook Map. (credit: CBS) There may be another round of late day storms on Tuesday as well.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier
KKTV

CPW responds to two separate deadly incidents on the water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife say two people died in separate incidents on the Arkansas River today. One in Lake Pueblo, another in the Royal Gorge. CPW was called to Lake Pueblo for the search of a missing swimmer in the lake around 6 p.m. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
5280.com

4 Water-Wise Landscape Designs Created Just for Denver-Area Homes

Feeling inspired by the change of season—and the changing climate—to reconsider the plants in your yard and garden? In particular, how much water those varieties soak up when the temperatures soar?. The most practical choice is clear: Swap out moisture-loving plants for less-thirsty xeric options. But selecting the...
DENVER, CO
oilcity.news

Thunderstorms coming to Wyoming could bring heavy rain, close to one-inch hail

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the Absaroka Mountains, the northern end of the Wind River Mountains and parts of Yellowstone National Park on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storm activity is then expected to move eastward into the...
OutThere Colorado

NEW WILDFIRE: 5,000-plus without power, evacuations underway at reservation, resort

Update: Power has been restored to all residents as of 10 PM on Friday. A new wildfire sparked on the Southern Ute Indian (SUIT) Reservation, near Southwestern Colorado's Ignacio, on Friday afternoon, according to tribe officials. The fire, dubbed the Bear Dance Fire, ignited at around 12:40 PM at the Bear Dance Campground. According to the most recent report, the fire has grown to about five acres and is moving...
KKTV

Shooting at eastern Colorado Springs business sends one to hospital Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs business sends one person to the hospital. Colorado Springs police responded to a business in the 2500 block of Airport Road around 3 a.m. Monday regarding a shooting. Officers found an adult man with gunshot wounds. The victim...
CBS Denver

For The First Time In 6 Months, Part Of Colorado Has Disappeared From The Drought Map

DENVER (CBS4) – Although most of recent rain and snow in Colorado has not yet been captured by the drought map, all four drought categories in the state have improved from a week ago. The official weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning but the data is collected 48 hours earlier. Therefore most of the rain and snow that fell across the state on Tuesday and Wednesday will not be calculated until next week. Still, the improvement is good to see. For the first time since the week before Thanksgiving 2021, a small part of Colorado has been completely removed from...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Watch Out for Wolves in RINO, North of Denver

Throughout the month of June, there will be a series of events in RINO, north of Lodo in Denver, to support the return of the gray wolf in Colorado: Live music on June 24 by the local band, Lost Walks; an educational event on June 9 at the Patagonia store; a mural dedication on June 18; a wolf brewery passport, and more.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy