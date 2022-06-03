Maine high school student creates antibiotic alternative for horses

A very rare pollinator may be buzzing around Maine, and scientists are asking the public to report any sightings. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking Mainers to be on the lookout for a rare and endangered bee. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was last documented in Maine back in 2009. Since then, there's been no new sightings of the Federally Endangered bumble bee. The precious pollinator has a rusty-colored patch on the upper portion of its second abdominal segment.
Maine has its fair share of homes that date back to the mid-1800s. If you scroll through real estate websites, you'll realize that these houses are fairly common. Most of them are large farmhouses that were built after 1865, when Maine experienced a post-Civil War housing boom. Homes that date...
Maine (WABI) - 18 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information from the Maine CDC. Thirteen of the 18 additional COVID-related deaths included were identified by vital records review, according to a spokesman for the Maine CDC. There are also 557 newly recorded cases of the virus...
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
If you traveled recently, you’ve probably already encountered turtles using Maine’s roadways. The slow-moving animals tend to seek out the sandy shoulders of roads located near rivers and streams to lay their eggs, and in their journey to find a nesting spot, they often cross busy roadways. There...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A special election is slated for June 14 in Maine State Senate District 7 to fill that vacant Hancock County seat. Louis Luchini resigned from the Maine Legislature last February to take an advocacy position in the US Small business Administration. Ben Meikeljohn , Brian Langley,...
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s plan to provide two years of free community college is going into effect. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to high...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State officials are warning of potentially dangerous algae blooms at two bodies of water with popular recreation areas. The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on Friday said it detected high concentrations of cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — at Mascoma Lake and Goose Pond. The department is advising visitors to avoid contact with the water and to keep pets away.
GRAY — About 50 people gathered in the fluorescent-lit basement of the Bible Believing Baptist Church late last month to hear a series of speakers warn about “the hyper-sexualization of school children” and “the left’s scorched-earth war against sacred sexuality.”. The chairman of the Gray...
I don't really ride bikes, but love the idea... When I was a kid, I was the King of Bikes. I rode everywhere for years on my old Huffy BMX, and later my old Schwinn 10-speed. Once I got into high school, I don't think I rode a bike again for years. To this day, I own a bike, but I don't think I've ridden it more than a handful of times. So maybe I'm not the best messenger, but...
ENFIELD, Maine — In Maine, six people are facing charges for allegedly trafficking fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration claims over half a pound of suspected fentanyl worth around $40,000 was seized during a search warrant. Three Maine residents and three New Yorkers were arrested. Officers said one of the...
On the afternoon of April 25th, 2022, a large fire started at an equipment yard in Pittston. The fire quickly spread to surrounding properties. Back when it happened, the KJ had a really in depth write-up about the fire. Sadly, Sharon Nichols, David Libby, and family lost everything in the...
Federal fisheries officials are proposing a special permit to allow up to 100 New England lobster and crab boats to use experimental high-tech systems to retrieve their traps. That would mark a big expansion in the development of fishing systems that could help protect endangered North Atlantic right whales. The...
The Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry on the State of Maine website shares a list of plants that have gone extinct, are on the verge of extinction, or some other classification that raises concerns for our flora species here in the State of Maine. Here are some plants to...
Aside from some incredibly nice days at the end of May, Maine hasn't seen a ton of super hot days. Still, even a cooler sunny day can mean that the inside of a car is far hotter than the outside. And those muggy summer days are right around the corner.
Maine law enforcement agencies say these are the 100 deadliest days of summer on the state's roadways. According to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, a variety of factors combine to make the span of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the deadliest for driving. Obviously, one of the factors is the sharp increase in traffic with the arrival of tourists during the summer, most of whom are not familiar with the area. In addition, teens are out of school and working summer jobs, putting more young drivers on the roads. Those same teens will also spend part of the summer hanging out with friends and driving with others in their vehicles, causing potential distractions.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
This came from Google Trends. And although it is humorous, it is surprisingly true as well. The number one word that West Virginians ask Google how to spell is …..West Virginia. Wow. And this search was inspired by the young teenagers, and younger who participated in the National Spelling...
