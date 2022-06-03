Maine high school student creates antibiotic alternative for horses

Maine law enforcement agencies say these are the 100 deadliest days of summer on the state's roadways. According to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, a variety of factors combine to make the span of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the deadliest for driving. Obviously, one of the factors is the sharp increase in traffic with the arrival of tourists during the summer, most of whom are not familiar with the area. In addition, teens are out of school and working summer jobs, putting more young drivers on the roads. Those same teens will also spend part of the summer hanging out with friends and driving with others in their vehicles, causing potential distractions.

