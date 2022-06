RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago this week the Black Hills was ravaged by the most devastating flood in South Dakota history. The 1972 Rapid City flood. It was and continues to be one of the deadliest floods in U.S. history and it shook the community to its core. During the week of June 5 -10, 2022 there will be many commemorations honoring the loss of life and discussions about lessons learned.

