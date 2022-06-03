ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Tylor Megill: Making rehab start Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Megill (biceps) will make a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Records steal in loss

Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Red Sox. Laureano was the only Oakland batter to post multiple hits in the contest. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a pair of steals, a home run, three RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the outfielder owns a .247/.347/.341 slash line with a homer, four RBI, 13 runs and four steals in six attempts through 98 plate appearances. He's consistently hit in the top third of the Athletics' order since returning from a hand injury May 26.
OAKLAND, CA
Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Goes deep Monday

Voit went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in a loss to the Mets. The Padres trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning before Voit made things interesting with a three-run shot to center field. The Mets bounced back with four runs of their own in the following frame to put the game out of reach. Despite the loss, Voit continued a recent resurgence that has seen him slash .333/.355/.567 over his past seven games. Strikeouts remain a problem for the slugger, however, as he has fanned 11 times while taking only one walk over that span.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Rehab has begun

Kelly (oblique) is 3-for-6 with a double and a solo home run in two rehab appearances at Triple-A Reno. Kelly served as the designated hitter in first game Saturday then was the catcher Sunday. He had a scheduled day off Monday and will resume the assignment Tuesday. The catcher last played May 3 before the injury forced him to the IL. Prior to the injury, Kelly was mired in a deep slump, batting just .105 (6-for-57) through 19 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: MRI reveals bone bruise

Feyereisen (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a bone bruise, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, but it's a positive sign that he's dealing with a bone bruise rather than an issue related to the muscles or ligaments in his shoulder. A timetable for Feyereisen's return isn't yet clear, but the Rays will likely receive an additional late-inning option soon since Andrew Kittredge (back) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day IL in the coming days.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Building to starter

Weaver (elbow) is scheduled to throw four innings and 60 pitches Tuesday for Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This will be the second of what appears to be a rehab stint designed to bring Weaver back as a starter. The right-hander threw two innings and 43 pitches in a start last Thursday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the team is being "as fluid as possible" in light of the recent injury to Humberto Castellanos (elbow). Having Weaver stretched out gives the manager options.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jacob Webb: Designated for assignment

Webb was designated for assignment Sunday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Webb gave up six earned runs in 5.1 innings at Triple-A this year. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Cole Tucker, who was claimed off waivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Yields four runs in loss

Bumgarner (2-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Reds. Bumgarner coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Drury in the first inning followed by Nick Senzel's RBI single in the second. He managed to get through two frames unscathed before Kyle Farmer tagged him with a two-run double in the fifth. The 6-foot-4 lefty has registered an unsightly 5.59 ERA over his last five starts after producing 1.78 ERA in his first seven. Bumgarner is lined up to take the mound in Philadelphia this weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Lasts only four innings in loss

Snell (0-3) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings. Snell got off to a poor start, allowing five of the first seven batters he faced to reach base as New York took an early 3-0 lead. He bounced back with two straight scoreless frames before the Mets tagged him for another run in the fourth, and he departed after the first two batters reached base (one by error) against him in the fifth. Snell has taken losses in three of his four stats this season, though this was the first time he has given up more than three runs in an outing. He'll look to get in the win column in his next start, which is lined up to come at home against Colorado this weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Swipes eighth bag

Marte went 2-for-6 with a run and a stolen base in Monday's 11-5 victory versus San Diego. Marte scored the Mets' first run in the contest, coming around to score after singling and stealing second base in the first inning. He knocked another single in the fourth for his second multi-hit game in three contests. Marte led the majors with 47 thefts last season, but he is far behind that pace with eight steals so far in 2022. He's showing slightly more power and run production, however, swatting seven homers and collecting 33 RBI across 212 at-bats after notching 12 long balls and 55 RBI across 467 at-bats last season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: On wrong end of pitchers' duel

Syndergaard (4-4) took the loss against Boston on Monday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings. This was a nice bounce-back performance for the right-hander after he allowed five runs in just 2.1 innings against the Yankees in his previous start. However, Syndergaard was outdueled by Red Sox starter Michael Wacha, who tossed his first complete-game shutout in five years. Syndergaard has alternated good and bad starts of late, allowing a single earned run in three of his past five outings but surrendering a total of nine earned runs across three combined frames in the other two appearances. He'll carry a season 3.69 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to come at home against the Mets this weekend.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Starts running

Newman (groin) resumed running Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He is eligible to return June 26, and it seems like that could be achievable. The Pirates have deserving young middle-infield options in Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano, so it remains to be seen how much Newman will play once healthy.
PITTSBURGH, PA

