Houston, TX

Astros' Lance McCullers: Throws off mound

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McCullers (forearm) threw 20 pitches off the mound Friday with his fastball velocity bumping up...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Astros Already Running Away With A Familiar Feat In 2022

So much for the Los Angeles Angels’ hot start. The Houston Astros have reclaimed their spot atop the American League West division. Not only that, but they have a record of 35-19, which is the second best in the American League behind the red-hot New York Yankees. The Astros...
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: On bench Monday

Benintendi (calf) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays. Benintendi's calf tightened up during Sunday's loss to the Astros after he fouled a ball off his calf, and he'll be out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Kyle Isbel, Michael Taylor and MJ Melendez will start in the outfield from left to right.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Records steal in loss

Laureano went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-0 loss to the Red Sox. Laureano was the only Oakland batter to post multiple hits in the contest. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span in which he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a pair of steals, a home run, three RBI and six runs scored. Overall, the outfielder owns a .247/.347/.341 slash line with a homer, four RBI, 13 runs and four steals in six attempts through 98 plate appearances. He's consistently hit in the top third of the Athletics' order since returning from a hand injury May 26.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Ejected from Sunday's game

Pressly was ejected from Sunday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning for throwing inside to Michael Taylor, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly was warned for throwing inside before he was ultimately thrown out of the game with two runs in the bottom...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Rehab has begun

Kelly (oblique) is 3-for-6 with a double and a solo home run in two rehab appearances at Triple-A Reno. Kelly served as the designated hitter in first game Saturday then was the catcher Sunday. He had a scheduled day off Monday and will resume the assignment Tuesday. The catcher last played May 3 before the injury forced him to the IL. Prior to the injury, Kelly was mired in a deep slump, batting just .105 (6-for-57) through 19 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Building to starter

Weaver (elbow) is scheduled to throw four innings and 60 pitches Tuesday for Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This will be the second of what appears to be a rehab stint designed to bring Weaver back as a starter. The right-hander threw two innings and 43 pitches in a start last Thursday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the team is being "as fluid as possible" in light of the recent injury to Humberto Castellanos (elbow). Having Weaver stretched out gives the manager options.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Yields four runs in loss

Bumgarner (2-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Reds. Bumgarner coughed up a solo shot to Brandon Drury in the first inning followed by Nick Senzel's RBI single in the second. He managed to get through two frames unscathed before Kyle Farmer tagged him with a two-run double in the fifth. The 6-foot-4 lefty has registered an unsightly 5.59 ERA over his last five starts after producing 1.78 ERA in his first seven. Bumgarner is lined up to take the mound in Philadelphia this weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Goes deep Monday

Voit went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday in a loss to the Mets. The Padres trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning before Voit made things interesting with a three-run shot to center field. The Mets bounced back with four runs of their own in the following frame to put the game out of reach. Despite the loss, Voit continued a recent resurgence that has seen him slash .333/.355/.567 over his past seven games. Strikeouts remain a problem for the slugger, however, as he has fanned 11 times while taking only one walk over that span.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still trying to determine the extent of Castellanos' arm injury, which is being called a right forearm strain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. At the time Castellanos was placed on the 15-day injured list, the team described the injury...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Heads to bench Monday

Toro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros. Toro will retreat to the bench after he went 2-for-19 with two runs and an RBI over his five games (four starts) since he returned from the 10-day injured list last Wednesday. With Taylor Trammell handling designated-hitter duties Monday in place of Toro, Dylan Moore will enter the starting nine in the outfield.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Goes three innings in return

Clevinger (triceps) allowed a run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Sunday. Clevinger was eased back into action, throwing 60 pitches (36 strikes) in his first start since May 17. He allowed a leadoff homer to Kolten Wong in the first inning and nothing more before Nick Martinez delivered four frames of relief pitching. Clevinger has managed a 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB in 17 innings across four starts this year after missing all of 2021 to Tommy John recovery. The right-hander should see a slightly lighter workload with the Padres likely to roll a six-man rotation after the breakout of MacKenzie Gore. Clevinger is expected to make his next start at home versus the Rockies next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA

