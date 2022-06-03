Golden Gloves boxing returning to the Valley Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in 35 years, Golden Gloves boxing is returning to the Valley on Saturday evening at the Saxon Club.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first bout slated to start at 7 p.m.

A total of 15 bouts headline the event, which is being put on by Valley trainer Jake Loew in conjunction with Cleveland Golden Gloves.

Boxers taking part range from 18 to 41 years of age and are divided into three separate divisions.

Winners from Saturday night’s event will advance to the Cleveland finals which will take place on June 17-18.

