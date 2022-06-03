ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Golden Gloves boxing returning to the Valley Saturday

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396xvz_0fzyLqs200

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in 35 years, Golden Gloves boxing is returning to the Valley on Saturday evening at the Saxon Club.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first bout slated to start at 7 p.m.

A total of 15 bouts headline the event, which is being put on by Valley trainer Jake Loew in conjunction with Cleveland Golden Gloves.

Boxers taking part range from 18 to 41 years of age and are divided into three separate divisions.

Winners from Saturday night’s event will advance to the Cleveland finals which will take place on June 17-18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Jack Arvin Classic returns following a two-year hiatus

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – This Thursday night at Hubbard’s High School Stadium, the 36th annual Jack Arvin Classic all-star football game returns after a two-year hiatus.  Covid took away the opportunity for many of this area’s senior football players to showcase their talents the past two years, so the return of the game this summer […]
HUBBARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Cleveland.com

Best steakhouses in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Regardless of how fancy or down-to-earth you want to be, a nice steak dinner is a great way to celebrate any occasion. Whether it’s a romantic date night, celebrating a graduation or birthday, or just needing to satisfy a carnivorous craving -- steak is the perfect meal. And since you are likely not willing to leave what is almost always an expensive meal to chance, we checked with our partner Stacker and compiled a list of eight Cleveland steak houses to help you indulge in a decadent sirloin or a juicy rib eye.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Combat#The Saxon Club#Nexstar Media Inc
freshwatercleveland.com

#StreetsofCLE: Snapshot on East 55th Street

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has traveled the streets of Cleveland for the past decade—shooting for FreshWater and keeping his eyes peeled and camera ready at a high speed shutter for interesting people and places along the way. In this series, #StreetsofCLE compiles some frozen moments that capture everyday...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

Those who participate in select blood drives across the northern part of the state are eligible for one free ticket, which is only good for the 2022 season. The blood drives run through Aug. 4, and include Northeast Ohio locations.
SANDUSKY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Go fishing for free one upcoming weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy