East Troublesome Fire, Colorado’s second-largest wildfire, was human-caused

By Shelby Filangi
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eDS3_0fzyLkou00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- After nearly two years worth of investigating, the USDA Forest Service announced that Colorado's second-largest wildfire in recorded history was human-caused.

Based on evidence gathered at the fire's origin, officials say investigators have determined the East Troublesome Fire was human-caused. Given the location and time of year that the fire started, October 14, 2020, the USDA Forest Service says it could've been caused by a hunter or a backcountry camper, possibly by accident.

The East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres and was 100% contained Monday, November 30, 2020 .

That fire also claimed the lives of a couple that lived in the area. The bodies of 86-year-old Lyle Hileman and 84-year-old Marylin Hileman were found in the remains of their burned home near Grand Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BgCp_0fzyLkou00

The fire also burned upwards of 360 homes and another 214 outbuildings and commercial structures. Fire officials say the blaze was fueled by widespread drought and numerous dead trees that were killed and downed by Pine Beetles.

Investigators with the Grand County Sheriff's Department and the USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations are working to identify the person or persons responsible. The investigation is still active.

