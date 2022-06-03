ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Taste Addison kicks off on Friday

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
 3 days ago

This weekend you can get your grub on and support local North Texas businesses - all on a gorgeous weekend.

The annual Taste Addison is back in full force this year with lots of food vendors giving samples of their very best. There will be all kinds of live music on a couple of stages to round things off. This event was even donned with the honor "Best in DFW" last year. So will this year be even better?

Jasmine Lee from Taste Addison joined the KRLD Afternoon News to share how this year is topping expectations.

*As of Friday afternoon, Taste Addison posted on their Facebook page:
We know there is some rain expected in the forecast but we are still going to party on! Taste Addison is a rain or shine event. So pack those rain jackets, boots, and umbrellas.

