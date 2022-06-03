ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fugitive arrested in connection with Mira Mesa stabbing that killed woman, 87, injured her daughter

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Law enforcement officers in southwest Oregon have arrested a man is suspected of fatally stabbing an 87-year-old woman and wounding her 60-year-old daughter earlier this year inside a Mira Mesa home, police said.

Authorities arrested Anthony Dwayne Siddle, 59, on Wednesday on suspicion of killing Peggy Brandenburgh and critically wounding her daughter, whose name has not been released.

The daughter is expected to survive her injuries.

A week after the April 22 attack , police said Siddle may have fled to Mexico . Instead, he was discovered in Cave Junction, a city of about 2,000 people in southwest Oregon, about 14 miles north of the California border.

San Diego police homicide Lt. Jud Campbell has said Siddle knew the victims, though their relationship has not been disclosed. An out-of-state relative of the victims said distant family members did not know Siddle or know how he knew the women.

The stabbing attack occurred just before 3 p.m. on Pagoda Way, a short residential street that runs parallel to Gold Coast Drive near Westonhill Drive. The 911 caller — police have not said who made the call — told police that multiple people were stabbed.

Brandenburgh died at the scene and paramedics took her daughter to a trauma center, police said. "Initial information indicates that the suspect entered the residence and immediately stabbed both victims," Campbell said in a news release.

Campbell did not say how detectives identified Siddle as the suspect, but they obtained a warrant for his arrest shortly after the slaying and warned the public that Siddle should be considered "armed and dangerous." Personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service and deputies from Oregon's Josephine County Sheriff's Department arrested Siddle around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jail records showed Siddle remained held without bail Friday in Oregon. He is expected to be extradited to California to face charges in San Diego, Campbell said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
