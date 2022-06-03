ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Najimy Seemingly Sides With Kim Cattrall After 'Hocus Pocus' Costar Sarah Jessica Parker's Latest Comments

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
The Sanderson sisters are throwing shade with their spells. Kathy Najimy sent a supportive tweet to Kim Cattrall that many fans believe was a dig at Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker .

Everything Kim Cattrall Has Said About Leaving 'SATC' Over the Years

"Sending love to my brilliant authentic talented beautiful hilarious @kimcatrall1 today," Najimy, 65, shared via Twitter on Thursday, June 2. "Miss you."

The actress, who finished filming Hocus Pocus 2 alongside Parker earlier this year, followed that message two hours later with another tweet. “@KimCattrall Sending you alll the love and support in the WORLD today!! one of the best, most authentic humans in the ‘business’ and maybe the world! dinner soooon my love!” Najimy wrote .

The comments came the same day that Parker, 57, addressed her feud with her former Sex and the City costar, 65, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter .

"It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because — I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant, because it’s not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this, you know?" the And Just Like That star said on the Thursday episode of THR 's " Awards Chatter " podcast.

All the Times the 'SATC' Revival 'And Just Like That' Has Mentioned Samantha Jones So Far

In the June podcast, Parker said she didn't recall the toxic set that Cattrall has referenced. "I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show," the Ohio native said. "And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way, so it’s very painful."

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the original series from 1998 to 2004, two movies and the 2021 HBO Max revival, went on to recap how Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the six-season HBO series and both feature films, didn't want to be involved in a third movie. The England native very publicly — and repeatedly — said she had an unpleasant experience on the SATC set and no interest in returning.

When asked if she would ever work with her Sex and the City costars again in the future, Cattrall didn't hold anything back . “Never. It’s a no from me," she said in an interview with the Daily Mail in July 2019. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.”

'Sex and the City' Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King didn't agree with her statements and did not invite her to join And Just Like That , which has been renewed for a second season. While Samantha has been referenced onscreen , she has not been seen since moving to England — and there are no plans to have her on the continuation.

"It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a fight, a fight, a fight. I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with ever," the Girls Just Want to Have Fun star native explained to THR . "So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect actually — there has been one person talking. And I’m not going to tell her not to, or anybody, so that’s been kind of painful for me also."

Pamela M
4d ago

You suffer for four years, then you graduate from high school, and think you have escaped the mean girls and drama of adolescence, only to learn in your sixties that some girls never left high school behind. Seriously, tweeted that she and Cattrall need to have dinner soon. If you want to support a friend you call them and invite them to dinner, you don't send out a tweet to the multiverse, as a show for the world. Somebody just feels left out of the drama

Melissa Carter
4d ago

Parker comes off as a diva on set. And to know she was a producer on the show too maybe just made matters worse. I think it was wise Kim stayed away.

Truth_n_Justice
4d ago

"I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant, because it’s not the way I like to conduct conversations that are as complicated as this, you know?". But the podcast though? lol.

