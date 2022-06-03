ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Safe Streets in Franklin Square celebrates a year with no homicides, but police log three

By Tim Swift
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, the Safe Street chapter in Baltimore's Franklin Square section said they reached a significant milestone -- a year with no homicides -- however city police data shows that three homicides have occurred in the neighborhood since June 3, 2021. Sydney Burns, a spokeswoman...

Man killed, another wounded in East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and another was wounded Monday in the East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section, city police said. Police said around 8:30 p.m. a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old were shot in the 800 block of McAleer Court. The 32-year-old man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Man Shot Following Large Fight Along Main Road In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
‘It’s Heartbreaking’ 7 Shootings, 22 Robberies In Baltimore Over Weekend; Several Shot In Vehicles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to seven shootings over the weekend. Four people died from Friday to Sunday in the incidents. The victims include 37-year-old Tyrone Walker who was shot in the 200-block of Loudon Avenue of Irvington—a neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore. Over the weekend (Friday-Sunday) Baltimore police responded to 22 robberies and 7 shootings:•4 homicides•3 non-fatalThey made arrests in 4 robberies, 14 handgun cases, 1 murder and 1 attempted murder case. #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/vXff0dx5ni — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 6, 2022 Dorothy Cunningham is president of the Irvington Community Association.  “The neighbors started calling me. That’s when I came to the front...
Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl from Baltimore County who’s been missing for a month. Chayah Chasednaw Campbell was last seen about 9 a.m. May 5 in the Towson area, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday morning. Campbell was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue bandana with black Nike Air Forces. Anyone who has seen the 11-year-old is asked to call 911 or 410-887-2369.
Suspect, officers involved in deadly Towson shooting to be identified on Tuesday

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF)- — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office has launched a probe into the fatal police-involved shooting in Baltimore County Saturday night. The names of the suspect and officers involved in the incident will be released Tuesday morning, according to the AG’s...
Baltimore County man accused of killing two men at city gas station in April

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police arrested a Baltimore County man Friday in connection with a double fatal shooting in April in West Baltimore's Forest Park section. Lamarr Candia, 27, of Gywn Oak, faces a number of charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment. Police...
No charges after off-duty officer shot men trying to rob him, Baltimore County police say

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — An off-duty police officer who shot two men in Parkville last month will not face criminal charges, Baltimore County Police said Monday. According to police, a grand jury reviewed the case and declined to press charges. Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger declined to comment, pointing to the police department's statement.
Baltimore Woman & Ellicott City Man Killed In Howard County Crashes, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman and an Ellicott City man were killed Monday in a pair of unrelated traffic crashes, authorities said. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the ramp connecting Interstate 95 and Route 175 in Elkridge for a two-vehicle crash, Howard County Police said. When they arrived, officers determined that the driver of a Honda Civic had run a red light and was struck by a Hyundai Elantra heading west on I-75, police said. The Honda’s driver, 38-year-old Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett of Baltimore, died at the scene. The Hyundai’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. About 8 a.m., a passerby tipped police off to a body in the woods on the westbound side of Route 99 near Weatherstone Drive in Ellicott City. Investigators believe the victim, 54-year-old Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick of Ellicott City, was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle. Anyone with information about either crash is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or via email at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
Man found fatally shot in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast that happened Sunday morning. According to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting left 31-year-old Martinez Johnson of Northeast dead. At around 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue for reports of...
Independent Investigation Unit Launches Probe Into Towson Police-Involved Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the  Maryland Attorney General has begun to investigate an officer-involved shooting that killed a man in Towson on Saturday. Baltimore County Police officers initially responded to a report of “unknown trouble” in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue at 8:40 p.m., according to authorities. When they arrived at the location, they heard gunshots coming from inside a building. The officers entered the building and proceeded to the apartment floor provided by the 911 caller,  state officials said. Once they reached that floor, officers identified the apartment where the unknown trouble was reported...
Police officer shot, injured in Towson

TOWSON, MD—An officer with the Baltimore County Police Department is recovering after being shot while responding to a call in Towson on Saturday night. At just before 8:45 p.m., officers responded to 500 Virginia Avenue for a “trouble call,” according to police. When officers arrived, they reported hearing gunfire. As officers investigated the origin of the gunshots, they encountered an … Continue reading "Police officer shot, injured in Towson" The post Police officer shot, injured in Towson appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Officer Released From Hospital Following Police-Involved Shooting In Towson Apartment Building

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer who was shot in Towson on Saturday was released from the hospital Sunday, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police provided an update on the officer’s status on Sunday evening, noting that the officer was still receiving treatment for his injuries. About three hours later, the Baltimore County Police Department shared footage of the officer leaving the hospital on its social media account. #BCoPD members show their support tonight for a fellow officer who was injured Saturday night while responding to a call in the Towson area. He was released from the hospital earlier this...
2 separate accidents leaves 2 people dead in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating two separate car accidents early this morning that left two people dead. The first accident was at the stop light for the ramp from Interstate-95 onto Route 175. Around 6:30 a.m. a 2007 Honda Civic was stopped at the light when the driver drove through a red light and was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling westbound on Route 175.
