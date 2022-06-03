ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

'Mike from Millville' is all smiles back in Philly

MLB
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA -- Every August, when Major League Baseball announces its schedule for the next year, Mike Trout always checks to see if the Angels will play in Philadelphia. • Read more about Trout in Philly in the Angels' newsletter. But a homecoming has been a rare occurrence for Trout,...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Mickey Moniak not in Phillies' Sunday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Moniak is being replaced in center field by Odubel Herrera versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 14 plate appearances this season, Moniak has a .154 batting average with a .368 OPS and 1...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Mets claim NL's best record after comeback not seen since 2007

LOS ANGELES -- As the final sinker snapped out of the hand of Adonis Medina, of all people, and darted under Will Smith’s bat, the Mets completed one of the more improbable series splits they’ve had in recent memory. Medina earned his first career save in a game in which manager Buck Showalter used Edwin Díaz in the eighth inning, but not the ninth; in which the Mets won for the first time in 15 years at Dodger Stadium when trailing in the eighth inning or later; and in which the 5-4 victory in 10 innings gave them sole possession of the best record in the National League.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

The best baseball players born on June 7

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. This Yankees legend, who led the Bronx Bombers to the 1977 and '78 World Series titles, wore many hats in his 11-year career. Munson made an impact right away, winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 1970. He was a standout defensive catcher who won three straight Gold Gloves from 1973-75 and twice led the AL in caught-stealing percentage (1971, '75). He was consistently excellent with the bat -- Munson won the 1976 AL MVP, received MVP votes six other times, hit over .300 five times and was voted to seven All-Star Games. To cap all of those accomplishments, he served as the sixth captain in Yankees history. Munson’s career was tragically cut short when he died in a plane crash on Aug. 2, 1979, and the Yanks retired his number 15 immediately after his death.
MLB
MLB

After Harper's slam, 'best friend' Stott walks it off

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper called it. Not his game-tying grand slam in the eighth inning on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park, although anybody who knew anything about Harper’s history with Raisel Iglesias probably had a hunch. No, Harper called Bryson Stott’s three-run walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth in a 9-7 victory over the Angels.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Continues On With His Historic Hitless Streak

The Los Angeles Angels are in complete free-fall mode. After a hot start had them at the top of the American League West division, the team has gone on an 11-game losing skid that not only has taken them out of first in the West, but has also knocked them out of playoff position, with the Boston Red Sox taking control of the third Wild Card spot.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Soto stars with 2 HRs, sparks Nats' impressive comeback

CINCINNATI -- The kid can do it all. The Washington Nationals faithful have been patiently waiting over the first two months of the season for young star outfielder Juan Soto to heat up, following his 29-home run campaign just a year ago. Saturday’s performance -- in a 10-8 win over...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Position player pitching? Not for LA in 9th

LOS ANGELES -- With the Dodgers trailing by five runs heading to the ninth inning on Saturday night, manager Dave Roberts sent position player Zach McKinstry to the mound at Dodger Stadium. At least he tried to. Roberts had used six pitchers in the game -- which ended as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Royals fan catches 2 foul balls with hat -- in same inning!

One lucky Royals fan caught two foul balls during the bottom of the eighth inning of Kansas City’s 6-0 win over the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday. Sitting in the third deck with his son to his right in foul territory on the right side of home plate, a man snagged a foul ball that careened off the awning of the press box with his Royals cap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Road-weary Mariners 'dragging' in latest loss

ARLINGTON -- When the revised schedule was unveiled after the CBA was agreed to in March, the Mariners knew that the first two months of the season were going to be a gauntlet. As of Saturday, they’ve had three trips to the East Coast and have covered roughly 22,000 miles,...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Polanco homers off Berríos, his friend since the Minors

TORONTO -- Former Twins pitcher Jose Berríos will always be remembered fondly for his nine-plus years in the Minnesota organization, but as manager Rocco Baldelli explains it, the dynamic is different now that the right-hander dons a different uniform. “It’s hard not to think about him as a friend...
MLB
MLB

Sánchez walks it off, dons football helmet in celebration

MIAMI -- In the thick of the Marlins’ first walk-off celebration of 2022 was Jesús Sánchez wearing a white football helmet, decorated with the team’s current logo on both sides and the throwback fish on the top. Hours before first pitch on Saturday afternoon, the helmet...
MIAMI, FL

