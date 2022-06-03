ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Blast from the past: Masters earns another NET Sweet 16 honor

By DOUGLAS FRITZ dfritz@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take a lot of deliberation to decide this year’s best softball player. Once again it was The Boone Blaster. Maci Masters was named the Times News/Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee Sweet 16 player of the year on Friday. The Lady Trailblazers’ junior was the middle-of-the-order...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

River Riders send Doughboys to fifth straight loss

ELIZABETHTON — Things weren’t looking great for Elizabethton, but a four-run sixth inning turned it around. The River Riders rallied for 7-4 win over Johnson City in Appalachian League baseball Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Elizabethton (4-1) cut into the Doughboys’ lead in the bottom...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Five to be inducted into J.I. Burton Hall of Fame for 2022

NORTON — The 2022 J.I. Burton Hall of Fame inductees hail from several generations of the school’s graduates as well as several sports. Ra’Shelle Miller Stanley, Mike Culbertson, Jaycob Coleman, Sam Daniels and Dr. Charles Henderson III will be inducted this fall. RA’SHELLE MILLER STANLEY. In...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Back to back: Torbett earns Super 22 honor again

For the second straight year, Cole Torbett put together a season’s worth of impressive performances. The Science Hill senior was honored Saturday as the Times News/Johnson City Press Super 22 baseball player of the year for Northeast Tennessee. It was the second straight award for Torbett, and he became...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Upcoming Events as of June 6

The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • TRIBE 11-UNDER TRYOUTS for the 2023 season...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen rout River Turtles to remain unbeaten

KINGSPORT — “Dollar Mondays” at Hunter Wright Stadium — when select food and drinks are dirt cheap — are always a fan favorite. And in their Appalachian League baseball matchup against the Pulaski River Turtles, the Kingsport Axmen gave the fans their fill on the scoreboard.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Former David Crockett standouts host youth football camp

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – The transition to an era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation in collegiate sports has been anything but seamless. However, at the local level, it has allowed for events like the David Crockett Division I Alumni Football Camp. On Friday night, area boys and girls flooded the fields at Grandview […]
TELFORD, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen shut down Ridge Runners for 4-0 start to Appy League play

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — It was a smoking-good start for Matt Cornelius, and Kingsport made it stand up. Cornelius threw a dominant 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs with two walks and nine strikeouts as part of the Axmen’s 4-0 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners in Appalachian League baseball action Sunday at Bowen Field.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Abingdon boys complete triple crown with Class 3 outdoor title

LYNCHBURG — The kings of Southwest Virginia track and field will be getting a crown when they arrive back in town. Abingdon won the VHSL Class 3 boys team title on Saturday at Liberty’s Matthes-Hopkins Track, completing the incredibly rare “triple crown” by winning the cross country, indoor and outdoor team titles in the same school year.
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
WJHL

Co-founder of The Beach Boys to visit ETSU this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the founders of The Beach Boys will be in Johnson City in September. A release from the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts states that “surf rock legend” Brian Wilson will perform on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall along […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Tennis Player#The Times News#Johnson City Press
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Hare at East High, commenters tell Sullivan school board

BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further “conversations,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. “I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made,” Rafalowski said...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Miss M. Mabel Bright

Miss M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday (6/3/22) after a brief illness. She was born to the late Edward and Gracie (Doran) Bright. Mabel will forever be remembered as a caring nurse, sister, aunt, and friend. Mabel spent the entirety of her professional life as a LPN Surgical...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

E. Martin Wright Jr.

KINGSPORT - Martin Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is a proud graduate of Science Hill High School and served in the United States Army upon graduation. Following his military service, he attended East Tennessee State University receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration. He began teaching at Brookside Elementary School in 1968 and assisted in chartering the Sullivan County Education Association. He also served on the board of the Sullivan County Teachers Credit Union. He retired in June of 2010 from Sullivan County Schools where he served as Supervisor of Instructional Materials for 34 years. He also served as the Executive Secretary for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials for 22 years. He is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, boss, and friend.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Top-seeded Vols outlast Camels to reach regional finals

KNOXVILLE — Jorel Ortega hit two home runs, Cortland Lawson blasted a three-run shot in a four-run ninth inning and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee outlasted Campbell 12-7 on Saturday in the Knoxville Regional. Tennessee (55-7) — which broke the program record for wins in a season — advanced...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WATE

Welcome to Panther Creek State Park

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Panther Creek State Park is a 1,444 acre park outside of Morristown that offers a variety of activities for the community and visitors to enjoy from a champion level disc golf course to a cute, ever watchful mascot. If you are looking for a natural...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington College Academy releases summer class lineup

LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy, a college campus dating back to 1780, will continue its tradition of providing learning opportunities to the public and preserving some of the classics with a full slate of workshops in June and July. WCA offers a historic backdrop for exploring traditional and non-traditional...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ESPN announcer apologizes for PED comment about UT catcher

KNOXVILLE — An ESPN announcer apologized Saturday for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season. Troy Eklund apologized for his comments during the telecast of the afternoon NCAA regional game between...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy